She-Ra showrunner pushes for He-Man Crossover Christmas Special at NYCC

Will they have the power? This weekend at New York Comic Con, there was some talk of a crossover between She-Ra and her twin brother, He-Man.

It all started when the cast of the Netflix hit She-Ra and the Princesses of Power stopped by the SYFY WIRE Live Stage Sunday afternoon. The subject of a potential crossover inevitably came up, especially now that there's a new animated series from Kevin Smith, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, that will also air on the streaming service.

Princesses of Power creator Noelle Stevenson wasted no time in revealing her already very well-thought-out plan.

"I'm going to keep pitching this until it happens," Stevenson began. "So, it's He-Man, and it's this awesome, powerhouse, very anime, cool style. Then She-Ra is all poppy colors, and they're both in their style, and they both come together for a She-Ra/He-Man Christmas Special, and Santa will come, and they'll decorate the tree, and teach Skeletor to love. It's gonna be great."

AJ Michalka, who voices Catra on She-Ra, also added that this was an idea she's already tried to put in Smith's head.

"No joke, I worked with Kevin on The Goldbergs for a couple years, and I shamelessly texted him when it was announced he was doing He-Man," Michalka said. "I was like, 'Hey, Kevin. I hope you're well. I heard you were doing He-Man, and I just wanted to let you know that me and the She-Ra girls are ready for a crossover whenever you are.' And he was like, 'I'm gonna consider this.'"

"Everybody tweet him," Michalka told the crowd. "Kevin reads tweets!"

Here's the moment it happened onstage, so you can witness the master plan with your own eyes.

Late last year, Stevenson said that there were no plans to introduce He-Man on Princesses of Power, even saying she wasn't sure what her approach to the character would be. However, since it was announced back in August that Prince Adam's alter ego would be returning to the small screen himself, it seems that Stevenson has re-assessed how the worlds of Etheria and Eternia could collide — for Christmas!

There's no release date yet for Masters of the Universe: Revelation, but the fourth season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power will kick off on Nov. 5 on Netflix.

