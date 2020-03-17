WIRE Buzz: She-Ra and the Princesses of Power ending; Westworld S3 ratings down; more

She-Ra’s epic animated quest is coming to an end. The heroine who’s been dominating the Masters of the Universe...uh, universe...on her Netflix show She-Ra and the Princesses of Power will be wrapping things up after the show’s fifth and final season.

According to a release, the series’ final episodes will premiere on May 15, following the confrontation between the Horde Prime and the titular Princesses — with no Sword of Protection, to boot. The official description notes that “unexpected adversaries are confronted and relationships are tested, broken and changed forever” over the course of this battle, but fans of the Noelle Stevenson-run series know that love beats out hate every single time.

The critically-acclaimed and diverse series (nominated not just for Emmys, but GLAAD Media Awards) features the voices of Aimee Carrero, Karen Fukuhara, AJ Michalka, Marcus Scribner, Lauren Ash, Reshma Shetty, Sandra Oh, and many, many more.

Here's a poster for its final season:

With a pair of new Masters of the Universe animations on the way to the streamer (including Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation), Netflix may be ending She-Ra on May 15, but the universe will live on.

Next, one of HBO’s standby AAA series has seen a significant drop in viewership after its latest season’s debut. Westworld, the twisty sci-fi show from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, dropped the first episode of its third season on Sunday and, despite winning over critics, far fewer fans tuned in.

According to Variety, the S3 premiere only saw 901,000 live viewers during its timeslot — a huge drop from Season 2’s 2.1M viewers. With digital viewers taken into account, the Westworld premiere looked a little healthier, sitting at 1.7M, but still a significant drop. The latest season, which takes place outside the robot-filled theme park and adds stars like Aaron Paul to the cast, has a higher percentage of viewers watching after the fact this time around.

More interesting, however, are the external factors affecting Westworld. Coronavirus fears have secluded many genre fans, which may seem like it would up viewership — until taking into account that the premiere was set up against Democratic primary debates that heavily focused on dealing with the pandemic.

All this considered, HBO can still consider this a win: the premiere still beat out the first episodes of 2020 new genre series The Outsider and Watchmen.

Finally, those trapped in their apartments may want to skip one upcoming horror movie. 1BR, a trippy, freaky fear-fest from writer/director David Marmor, is still (allegedly) coming to theaters and on-demand services soon—and its first trailer/poster certainly set the scene.

Take a look:

Video of 1BR - Official Movie Trailer (2020)

Taking place in a strange — possibly haunted, possibly cultish — Los Angeles apartment complex, 1BR is not screwing around. Heck, a cat gets roasted in the trailer alone.

And check out the poster:

The well-reviewed festival darling stars Nicole Brydon Bloom, Giles Matthey, Taylor Nichols, Naomi Grossman, Alan Blumenfeld, Clayton Hoff, Celeste Sully, Earnestine Phillips, and Susan Davis.

A release notes that the April 24 theatrical date for 1BR is likely to be canceled, but that the film will still launch on Digital on the same day.