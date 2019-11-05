Watch: Scorpia's got big plans in Season 4 of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

After a short summer detour to the Fright Zone in Season 3 of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, the series is back on Nov. 5 for a fourth season with 13 brand-new episodes on Netflix.

We've got a clip from the new season featuring Scorpia (Lauren Ash), Catra's right-hand woman, starting her day with some very positive affirmations that get put to the test. Check it out above.

She-Ra showrunner Noelle Stevenson tells SYFY WIRE that Season 4 is really about exploring the main characters' ideas of who they want to be versus who they really are. In regard to Scorpia, Stevenson teases that this season, "Scorpia has this destiny for herself that she thinks is what she's supposed to do. [She's] the perfect friend, the perfectly loyal person, that she can fix people, that she can help people. And it's not working."

Credit: Netflix

How will that impact her dynamic with the very angry Catra? It's safe to say things are going to get super complicated as Season 4 moves toward these disparate women, friends, and enemies having to face some big truths about themselves and learn through their mistakes.

Catch more secrets about Season 4 from our exclusive NYCC Live Stage interview with Stevenson and the cast of the series.

Video of A He-Man/She-Ra Christmas Special? Yes Please! | NYCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

All 13 episodes of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 4 are available on Netflix now.