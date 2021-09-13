'She-Ra' reportedly set for live-action debut with new standalone series at Amazon

A year after her acclaimed Netflix animated series ended, She-Ra is preparing to head back to the small screen — but this time she'll be arriving in live-action for the very first time.

Variety reports that Amazon is in "early development" on a new live-action She-Ra series that will serve as a new standalone adventure for the Princess of Power, offering her a new opportunity to branch out into more stories after a successful run on Netflix in She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. Sadly, the word "early" is key here, because the project does not yet have a star, or a writer, attached. It's just an idea that Amazon is keen to run with, and Princesses of Power studio DreamWorks Animation is apparently running with the content giant as an executive producer.

Originally created to capitalize on the popularity of He-Man, She-Ra has since grown into a standalone hero in her own right. She first appeared in the 1985 film He-Man and She-Ra: The Secret of the Sword, which was in reality just the first five episodes of her own animated series cut together to make a feature-length release. That animated series, She-Ra: Princess of Power, arrived later that same year, and ran for 93 episodes as part of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe continuity.

Though she always held a special place in the hearts of certain '80s kids, She-Ra found a whole new fandom when she emerged in She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, a rebooted animated series developed by Nimona creator Noelle Stevenson that launched on Netflix in 2018. The series untethered the character from He-Man continuity, diversified her supporting cast, and won Daytime Emmy and GLAAD Media Awards for its storytelling before wrapping up last year at the end of five seasons and 52 episodes.

Now, She-Ra will live on in live-action even as a new live-action He-Man project struggles to get off the ground. There's no word yet on how connected the show might be to the animated series continuity or to the larger He-Man world, but be on the lookout for more She-Ra developments very soon.