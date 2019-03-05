WIRE Buzz: Sherlock Holmes 3 bumped to 2021, Extra Ordinary trailer ghosts Will Forte

Latest Stories

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Mar 5, 2019

Today on WIRE Buzz, we bring you the latest on Guy Ritchie's third Sherlock Holmes movie, a supernatural comedy coming to SXSW, a pet-based Snapchat filter, and yet another major bit of high-profile casting for Good Omens.

Good? Good. Let's get to it...

 

The third Sherlock Homes movie from Guy Ritchie has been pushed off from Christmas 2020 to the holiday season of 2021, Deadline reports. Warner Bros. will now open the film on Dec. 22, 2021, giving the 2020 slot to another, untitled project.

With the change comes a host of big competitors like Avatar 2, Hotel Transylvania 4, and Wicked.

The second installment in the series, A Game of Shadows (2011), introduced Sherlock's greatest foe, Professor Moriarty (Jared Harris), as the main antagonist and ended with both characters seemingly plummeting to their deaths at Reichenbach Falls. As Shadows made over $500 million at the global box office, a third film was inevitable. Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law are expected to reprise their roles of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson, respectively.

Ritchie's next project, a live-action remake of Disney's Aladdin, opens May 31.

 

Will Forte is entering the world of the supernatural in the ghost-based comedy Extra Ordinary, which will make its world debut at the SXSW festival in Austin this month.

Set in rural Ireland, the movie (directed by Mike Ahern and Enda Loughman) centers on Rose Dooley (Maeve Higgins), a driving instructor who can talk to the dead. While often annoyed by people wanting her to rid their trash cans of ghosts, Rose must use her powers for a genuine cause when a washed-up rock star, who has made a deal with Satan to make a comeback, casts a spell on a local teenage girl.

Watch the first teaser below:

Not taking itself too seriously, the trailer feels like a mix of Stranger Things and the comedic sensibilities of Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Thor: Ragnarok).

Extra Ordinary premieres March 10 at the Stateside Theater.

 

Amazon's Good Omens continues to pack in the A-list talent. Today, Neil Gaiman revealed that Brian Cox (X2: X-Men UnitedSeparation) will voice Death.

Cox is just the latest star who'll be bringing some cosmic forces to life. Frances McDormand (Fargo) is voicing God while Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) is playing Satan.

Based on the novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, the show also stars David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Josie Lawrence, Miranda Richardson, Jon Hamm, Michael McKean, Derek Jacobi, Jack Whitehall, and Nick Offerman.

Good Omens drops on Amazon Prime May 31.

 

A new Snapchat lens will allow your pet to speak with you... kind of. Part of the marketing for The Secret Life of Pets 2, the lens can recognizes the faces of both dogs and cats, giving them pre-recorded speaking messages.

Be prepared for canines to say “Look at these eyes. Who’s got cuter eyes than me?” while felines respond with “Get that phone out of my face. I’d ask how you’re doing, but I really don’t care.”

Secret Life of Pets 2 Snapchat

Credit: Snapchat

If you don't own a pet, don't worry. The lens also has the capability to turn any human into a domesticated animal.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 opens in theaters June 7. The film marks the first voice performance role for Harrison Ford, who plays an old farm dog named Rooster.

