Shhh spoilers! The BBC begs the Internet not to share those 5 leaked Doctor Who scripts

The BBC is pleading with the Internet not to spoil Doctor Who’s upcoming eighth season after the first five scripts -- yep, five -- have been leaked online.

BBC Worldwide is now investigating what they call “a security issue around Doctor Who Series Eight where unfinished material has inadvertently been made public.”

Frankly, my dear, River Song would give a damn.

Just last year, another big boo-boo happened when U.S. fans were sent DVDs that contained the series finale a whopping three weeks before it aired! After the BBC pleaded with them (we sense a trend here), the Internet surprisingly, and remarkably, remained spoiler-free.

The powers that be are now begging urging fans not to share those scripts, which are watermarked as "private and confidential," as well as any spoilers regarding them, with other fans.

Here’s the BBC’s statement:

We deeply regret this and apologise to all the show's fans, the BBC and the cast and crew who have worked tirelessly making the series.

We would like to make a plea to anyone who might have any of this material and spoilers associated with it not to share it with a wider audience so that everyone can enjoy the show as it should be seen when it launches.

We know only too well that Doctor Who fans are the best in the world and we thank them for their help with this and their continued loyalty.”

The five leaked scripts apparently come from a BBC Worldwide office in the U.S. after the BBC's newly opened Latin America branch sent the scripts to Miami for translation.

A BBC source told Radio Times that “The opening episode is being simulcast globally so of course translations have to be prepared in advance.”

The first, feature-length episode — titled “Deep Breath” and written by Doctor Who showrunner extraordinaire Steven Moffat — will have its screening premiere on Aug. 7 in Cardiff, while season eight will officially debut on Aug. 23, with Peter Capaldi starring as the Twelfth Doctor.

(via BBC and Radio Times)