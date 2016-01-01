Shop SYFY WIRE After Dark

Now you can go shopping with SYFY WIRE!

Comic-Con may be canceled this year, but just because the floor is closed doesn't mean you have to spend your summer without any cool merch. Some of the best geek garb, books, and accessories available can be purchased without leaving the comfort of your own home ... and it's as easy as watching and clicking on a video!

Our shoppable special, SYFY WIRE After Dark, will be premiering on SYFY later this summer. Viewers will be able to purchase the merchandise featured on the show by scanning the on-air codes with their smartphones or tablets, which will take them to a shoppable article on SYFY WIRE (like this!).

From there, viewers can watch the corresponding video, and clicking on the glowing icon that appears throughout will open the ordering info for that specific product.

All the featured products will also be listed in the article itself (see below!) — in case, you know, clicking on videos isn't your thing.

And that's it! Some of the hottest (and geekiest) T-shirts, sunglasses, and graphic novels will soon be yours.

Superman T Shirt Sold by Graphitti Designs BUY for $25 Resident Alien Omnibus Volume 1 TPB Sold by Things from Another World Living undercover as a semi-retired, small-town doctor, a stranded alien's only hope is to stay off humanity's radar until he can be rescued. When he's pulled into a surprising murder mystery by the town's desperate mayor and struggling police chief, ''dr. Harry vanderspeigle'' learns more about the human condition than he ever wanted to. BUY for $24.99 Wonder Woman 1984 Sold by Goodr Limited edition: Wonder Woman 1984. Classic shape with new levels of style and performance. We designed these shades to look good and fit comfortably on your face whether you're running laps on a track or fighting off supervillains. BUY for $25

Your summer shopping spree begins on Saturday, August 1 when SYFY WIRE After Dark airs on SYFY.