Show your love for Westeros with these 6 epic Thrones-inspired tattoos

Game of Thrones season four is just a month away, and fans far and near are gearing up for a spring of epic surprises. For the truly ravenous super-geeks who need to absorb every shred of George R.R. Martin's medieval menagerie of maidens, murderers and madmen, artist Sara McSorley conjured up these old-school tattoo designs based on the house sigils from Game of Thrones.

Whether it's a forearm, calf, sleeve or full-back bonanza, going under the needle to celebrate House Baratheon, Stark, Targaryen, Martell, Lannister or Greyjoy could color your world in a very permanent way.

Have a look and let us know which one you'd want to sport (and where).

(Via Fashionably Geek)