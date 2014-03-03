Latest Stories

Hilary Swank
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Hilary Swank going Away for Netflix; Chris Evans' Infinite sets finite date; more
Kevin Smith Behind the Panel Daredevil
Tag: Videos
Behind the Panel: Kevin Smith and Jimmy Palmiotti on Marvel Knights: Daredevil
Thanos Avengers: Endgame
Tag: Movies
Joe Russo's first openly gay character in the MCU won't be the last
Agents of SHIELD Season 6
Tag: TV
The hunt for Fitz takes a deep-space twist in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. extended preview
got-tattoo-1.jpg

Show your love for Westeros with these 6 epic Thrones-inspired tattoos

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Mar 3, 2014

Game of Thrones season four is just a month away, and fans far and near are gearing up for a spring of epic surprises. For the truly ravenous super-geeks who need to absorb every shred of George R.R. Martin's medieval menagerie of maidens, murderers and madmen, artist Sara McSorley conjured up these old-school tattoo designs based on the house sigils from Game of Thrones.

Whether it's a forearm, calf, sleeve or full-back bonanza, going under the needle to celebrate House Baratheon, Stark, Targaryen, Martell, Lannister or Greyjoy could color your world in a very permanent way. 

Have a look and let us know which one you'd want to sport (and where).

(Via Fashionably Geek)

got-tattoo-5.jpg
got-tattoo-2.jpg
got-tattoo-4.jpg
got-tattoo-1_0.jpg
got-tattoo-6.jpg
got-tattoo-3.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: George R.R. Martin
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: tattoos

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: