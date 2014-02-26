Show your love of Game of Thrones with 9 fabulous Westeros-inspired outfits

When we think of Game of Thrones, we tend to think of a high-stakes game of musical chairs -- but instead of being "out," you, your wife and firstborn are killed, and your castle is burned to the ground. But we're not Black Milk Clothing. When they watched Game of Thrones, they thought, hey, wouldn't these Westerosi logos and patterns look great on a dress?

Below, we have 13 of their coolest wearables for geek girls who pay their debts (and the men who love them).

Black Milk Clothing, an Australian company, won't be releasing their line, which can be found on their Pinterest board, until March 11, 9 a.m. AEST, so shoppers will have to delay their gratification. But if you're interested in getting your geek on right now, Black Milk can dress you up in Star Wars, Batman, Middle-earth, Harry Potter, Mass Effect and others.

Check it out.

Via The Daily Dot.