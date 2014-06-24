Latest Stories

Shredder's steel strikes in new TMNT trailer + 4 character posters

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Jun 24, 2014

Drop some dubstep and check out this kinetic new trailer for Jonathan Liebesman's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot starring Megan Fox, Will Arnett and William Fichtner.  

The exact tone of this Michael Bay-led remake has been tough to pin down, alternating between "candy-colored cartoon" and "dark, grim and grime."  This latest preview offers a streaking sneak of Michelangelo, Donatello, Leonardo and Raphael in full martial-arts mania against an armored Shredder wielding a potent pair of fully retractable blades.  We even get to see a peek of Whoopi Goldberg as Bernadette Thompson, commenting with Megan Fox on the brothers' rumored "alien" origin that set the TMNT fanworld ablaze in anger.  Of course that was stupid!

Have a look, and check out the radical new character posters below.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skates into theaters on Aug. 8, 2014.

(Via Collider)

teenage-mutant-ninja-turtles-poster-michelangelo.jpg
teenage-mutant-ninja-turtles-poster-leonardo2.jpg
teenage-mutant-ninja-turtles-raphael-poster.jpg
teenage-mutant-ninja-turtles-donatello-poster.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

