Shrieking shadows terrorize Sam Rockwell's family in this new Poltergeist clip

Poltergeist's paranormal parade invades theaters on May 22, and though the jury may still be out on whether this remake can hold a candle to Tobe Hooper's original, it sure appears to have a host of terrifying moments to haunt your dreams.Â Presented for your appraisal is an exclusive clip from Dread Central, depicting the abducted daughter Maddie's (Kennedi Clements) spectral shadow being chased around the house by violent ghosts and her father (Sam Rockwell) foolishly trying to investigate the otherworldy weirdness.Â Directed by Gil Kenan, Poltergeist also stars Jared Harris, Rosemarie DeWitt, Saxon Sharbino and Kyle Catlett.Â Have a peek while we stay downstairs.



Poltergeist - Exclusive Clip: The Shadows by dreadcentral

(Via Dread Central)