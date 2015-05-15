Latest Stories

Black Widow
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 2/19/19: Learn it, live it, love it
ProjectPorg
Project Porg sneak peek offers next level Tamagotchi merged with Star Wars whimsy
Mike Colter as Luke Cage
Tag: Movies
Casting: Luke Cage's Mike Colter joins Evil; Mr. Mercedes fills out; Dune adds Dastmalchian
Emma Thompson November 2018
Tag: Movies
Development news: Emma Thompson leaves Skydance project after John Lasseter arrival, The Wheel of Time finds director, more
poltergeist-remake-clip.jpg

Shrieking shadows terrorize Sam Rockwell's family in this new Poltergeist clip

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
May 15, 2015

Poltergeist's paranormal parade invades theaters on May 22, and though the jury may still be out on whether this remake can hold a candle to Tobe Hooper's original, it sure appears to have a host of terrifying moments to haunt your dreams.Â  Presented for your appraisal is an exclusive clip from Dread Central, depicting the abducted daughter Maddie's (Kennedi Clements) spectral shadow being chased around the house by violent ghosts and her father (Sam Rockwell) foolishly trying to investigate the otherworldy weirdness.Â  Directed by Gil Kenan, Poltergeist also stars Jared Harris, Rosemarie DeWitt, Saxon Sharbino and Kyle Catlett.Â  Have a peek while we stay downstairs.


Poltergeist - Exclusive Clip: The Shadows by dreadcentral

(Via Dread Central)

Tag: Poltergeist
Tag: Sam Rockwell

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Poltergeist
Tag: Sam Raimi
PoltergeistPreview.png
In new Poltergeist preview, Sam Raimi wants the film to appeal to a modern audience
Carol Pinchefsky
Apr 23, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Poltergeist
Tag: Jared Harris
Poltergeist_2015.jpg
They already know what you're afraid of in new Poltergeist trailer
Matthew Jackson
Apr 2, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Poltergeist
Tag: Sam Raimi
PoltergeistPoster1stlook_2.jpg
The first trailer (and official poster) for Sam Raimi's Poltergeist reboot is here!
Nathalie Caron
Feb 5, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Sam Raimi
Tag: Sam Rockwell
PoltergeistReboot1_0.JPG
They're here! Have a first creepy look at Sam Raimi's Poltergeist reboot
Nathalie Caron
Feb 4, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0