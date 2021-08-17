Shudder's 'Horror Noire' anthology credits 'Get Out' with expanding Black Horror: It 'changed the game'

Shudder’s follow-up to the acclaimed 2019 documentary Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror is coming this October. Horror Noire, a Shudder original anthology, is a theatrical length film featuring six original stories that are linked thematically. Today at AMC Network’s virtual Television Critics Association press tour, executive producer Shelby Stone and four of the anthology writers, Tananarive Due, Steven Barnes, Ezra C. Daniels, and Al Letson, discussed the creative and market based explosion in Black Horror that’s been happening since the success of Jordan Peele’s Get Out in 2017.

“Jordan changed the game completely,” Steven Barnes told reporters. “Black writers are blowing it up and people are willing to listen because executives in the room look like them. The proof of concept has been made.”

Ezra C. Daniels added, “We’ve been out there but with no outlet. But things have opened up since Get Out.”

With Horror Noire, executive producer Shelby Stone further revealed that the film is broken up into six chapters that are not episodic in nature. “There are six insightful stories and each one will feel whole and complete.”

Asked if there are plans for more films or even a series, Stone said they are relying on a large audience to show up to make it a big enough hit for more stories to get made.

She added that she had been trying to get Black horror movies made for the last 20-years. “One was bought and then shelved,” she revealed.

Explaining that the market was only allowing for certain things to get made, Stone added that she’s thrilled she can now tell stories about her own Creole heritage and the aunts and grandmothers who see ghosts or live in a belief system where the supernatural exists. “It’s exciting to tell six stories in a Black point of view, and to make sure we got it right so we honored those stories. And it’s just [the] tip of the iceberg.”

Writer Tananarive Due added that the stories in Horror Noire will lean away from the horror tropes that have compartmentalized the Black Horror experience, like being the first to die in a story, or the sacrificial negro, along with the magical negro who only serves to protect the other white characters. “It is important for Black characters to die and to impart knowledge as long as they aren’t the only one and the only Black character. We’re able to express our own cultural myths.”