NYCC 2019: Shudder gives "The Finger" to second episode of Creepshow

On Thursday night at New York Comic Con, with SYFY WIRE in attendance, Shudder screened a new episode of Creepshow, an original horror anthology series being executive produced by Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead), based on George A. Romero’s iconic 1982 film written by Stephen King.

Sam Zimmerman, curator of Shudder, introduced the episode, which consisted of two segments. The first, "Bad Wolf Down," written and directed by Rob Schrab, centers on a platoon of American soldiers who stumble upon an abandoned police station during World War II, and find a horribly mutilated and dying man, a terrified woman, and some sinister-looking bloody wolf paw prints on the floor. Jeffrey Combs gives a delightful scene-chewing performance as an SS Commandant looking to avenge his dead son.

In the second segment, "The Finger," written by David J. Schow and directed by executive producer Nicotero, D.J. Qualls plays Clark, a lonely man whose family has abandoned him, and who has a passion for lost objects. One day, he finds a gnarled severed finger of indeterminate origins on the street, and takes it home. The finger eventually grows into two fingers...then an arm...then an entire creature, which Clark names "Bob." And things between Clark and Bob are fine at first...until Bob shows himself to be perhaps a bit too loyal a pet.

Creepshow, which features stories by Stephen King, Joe Hill, Joe R. Lansdale, and Josh Malerman, among others, debuted on Sept. 26 to overall positive reviews. Episode 2 is now available to stream on Shudder.

Click here for SYFY WIRE’s full coverage of New York Comic Con 2019, including up-to-the-minute news, exclusive interviews, and videos.