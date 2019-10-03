Latest Stories

Creepshow
Tag: TV
NYCC 2019: Shudder gives "The Finger" to second episode of Creepshow
Clue Header
Tag: Movies
Dream Casting: Clue
M. Night Shyamalan
Tag: TV
NYCC 2019: M. Night Shyamalan's Apple show Servant is a bonkers thriller about a baby doll
Sinister Hero
Tag: Comics
Vampire Batman is back in DC's Secrets of Sinister House #1 Halloween one-shot
Creepshow
More info i
Credit: Netflix
Tag: TV
Tag: News

NYCC 2019: Shudder gives "The Finger" to second episode of Creepshow

Contributed by
james_comtois.jpg
James Comtois
Oct 3, 2019
SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_
SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_Wide__
Watch Live Now

On Thursday night at New York Comic Con, with SYFY WIRE in attendance, Shudder screened a new episode of Creepshow, an original horror anthology series being executive produced by Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead), based on George A. Romero’s iconic 1982 film written by Stephen King.

Sam Zimmerman, curator of Shudder, introduced the episode, which consisted of two segments. The first, "Bad Wolf Down," written and directed by Rob Schrab, centers on a platoon of American soldiers who stumble upon an abandoned police station during World War II, and find a horribly mutilated and dying man, a terrified woman, and some sinister-looking bloody wolf paw prints on the floor. Jeffrey Combs gives a delightful scene-chewing performance as an SS Commandant looking to avenge his dead son.  

More NYCC 2019

Y the last man FX
Y: The Last Man's Brian K. Vaughan calls FX show the 'version that fans deserve'
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
6 things we're FANGRRLing over at New York Comic Con 2019

In the second segment, "The Finger," written by David J. Schow and directed by executive producer Nicotero, D.J. Qualls plays Clark, a lonely man whose family has abandoned him, and who has a passion for lost objects. One day, he finds a gnarled severed finger of indeterminate origins on the street, and takes it home. The finger eventually grows into two fingers...then an arm...then an entire creature, which Clark names "Bob." And things between Clark and Bob are fine at first...until Bob shows himself to be perhaps a bit too loyal a pet. 

Creepshow, which features stories by Stephen King, Joe Hill, Joe R. Lansdale, and Josh Malerman, among others, debuted on Sept. 26 to overall positive reviews. Episode 2 is now available to stream on Shudder. 

Click here for SYFY WIRE’s full coverage of New York Comic Con 2019, including up-to-the-minute news, exclusive interviews, and videos.

SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_
SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_Wide__
Watch Live Now
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: NYCC 2019
Tag: CONS
Tag: New York Comic Con 2019
Tag: Creepshow
Tag: Shudder
Tag: Greg Nicotero

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: