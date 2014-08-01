Latest Stories

Legends of Tomorrow Nate
Tag: TV
The team (and Nixon) tells the truth, plus a surprise death in the latest Legends of Tomorrow
Into the Badlands 309, Gaius
Tag: Fangrrls
Exclusive: Into the Badlands' Lewis Tan talks Gaius' future in 'Cobra Fang, Panther Claw'
A zombie meances in the World War Z video game
Tag: Games
Gaming: World War Z spills all the zombies; Overwatch has a Storm Rising; more
NASA Azure Rockets
Tag: Science
Whoa! Norwegians mistake NASA rocket tests for alien lights in the night sky
SigourneyWeaver1986.png

Sigourney Weaver and James Cameron talk Aliens in 1986 behind-the-scenes featurette

Contributed by
CarolPhoto.jpg
Carol Pinchefsky
Aug 1, 2014

YouTube is one of the most beloved sites on the Internet for one simple reason: Where else would could we find bunny videos and Star Wars parodies? Not only that, but YouTube frequently gives us some obscure film minutiae that only geeks like us love. Recently someone posted a behind-the-scenes look at Aliens. Obviously, we love it.

This eight-minute video, a press kit featurette uploaded by PAL/Soundtrack Specialist, came straight outta 1986. In it, we get insights about Aliens from star Sigourney Weaver, director James Cameron, producer Gale Anne Hurd and alien effects creator Stan Winston.

Most interesting is Weaver's look into her character, Ellen Ripley. Starting at 0:52, Weaver delves into Ripley's mindset and explains why her character is particularly traumatized. We've never thought of it this way before ... and now we're traumatized on her behalf. Hurd's take on Aliens as a sequel to Alien is particularly interesting as well.

Check it out. And let us know if this inspires yet another Aliens rewatch.

Via IndieWire.

Tag: Alien
Tag: Sigourney Weaver
Tag: Gale Anne Hurd
Tag: James Cameron

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: