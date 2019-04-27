Latest Stories

Doctor Who's 'The Satan Pit' and believing in people over prayer
Sigourney Weaver visits the NJ high school cast of Alien to tell them to break a leg and burst a chest
Sigourney Weaver in "Alien," 1979.

Sigourney Weaver visits the NJ high school cast of Alien to tell them to break a leg and burst a chest

Alexis Sottile
Apr 27, 2019

By now you've probably heard that back in March, a New Jersey high school production of Alien made huge waves for both it's incredible production value and it's very existence. The North Bergen High School performance did, in real life, what the main character of Rushmore did for Serpico in Wes Anderson's scripted version of a reality where high school kids bring a beloved 1970's film to exuberant life on a high school auditorium stage. The New Jersey play got notice, drawing approving nods from both director Ridley Scott and star Sigourney Weaver, among many, many Alien fans. The play was so popular, in fact, that with the blessing of the film's creators, it was restaged last night in that very same space in honor of Alien Day, the 40th anniversary of the release of the film. And who better to float through that space, but Ripley herself, Sigourney Weaver, who surprised the kids backstage.  

In the above video, shot by Nicholas J. Sacco, the mayor of North Bergen (also in attendance, natch), you can see that the young actors are standing in front of an inspirational sign that reads, "Break a leg! Burst a chest!" as Weaver tells them she is "representing all the Alien fans all over the universe who think what you're doing is so cool and so important."  

Later that evening, Sacco posted a second video, showing that representatives from the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts had also shown up, offering every actor there a $1000 scholarship to their summer program, and every senior in the play a $10,000 scholarship to the school. 

Chests were bursting [with pride] all across North Bergen, New Jersey last night.

