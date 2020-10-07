The Silence of the Lambs house is for sale, but maybe don't go in the basement

It puts the down payment in the basket or else it gets the hose again. That's right, for all those horror obsessives that looked at the most terrifying moments of The Silence of the Lambs and thought, "Seems like a cozy space!" Buffalo Bill's house is for sale. Dance in the mirror, install a well — just try to stay away from the really evil stuff done by Ted Levine's serial killer.

Jonathan Demme's spooky film was a groundbreaking horror hit, giving Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins classic roles, and making Hannibal Lecter into one of pop culture's most freaky baddies. But the home itself, located in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania, is a three-story house sitting on 1.76 acres and doesn't have any victims, yappy dogs, or need for night-vision goggles.

Berkshire Hathaway has the home listed for $298,500 and offers plenty of pictures of the interior that feature the Oscar-winning horror film both on its TV and on its walls as a poster. It even notes that if fans don't necessarily want to live there, they could always rent it out to other horrorhounds looking for a unique set visit. Unsure? Take a virtual tour!

Check it out:

Video of The Silence of the Lambs Property Tour | Buffalo Bill’s Home | 8 Circle St.

Well, Clarice? Hosted by Eileen and Shannon⁣ Allan, the video shows off how the house fit into the classic horror film — while still being a pretty delightful little abode in its own right.

The house was up for sale back in 2016 as well — though the price has gone up just a bit since then. Maybe not for everyone, but probably afforable on an FBI agent's salary.