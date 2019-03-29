Latest Stories

Simon Kinberg says X-Men projects like Gambit now 'being evaluated' by Disney

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Mar 29, 2019

After Disney's acquisition of Fox's entertainment properties last week, it was reported that beyond Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants, all other live-action X-Men films would be scrapped as Marvel Studios prepares to incorporate the IP into the MCU.

However, there's still a shred of hope left for those of you hoping to see a standalone Gambit movie, starring Channing Tatum.

“All of the movies at Fox are being evaluated,” longtime X-Men producer, Simon Kinbergtold Variety on the red carpet of CBS All Access and Jordan Peele's revival of The Twilight Zone. “There will be a lot of mixing and merging now and I’m all for it and excited to see."

Gambit Channing Tatum

Credit: Marvel Comics & Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

A Remy LeBeau-centered project has been in the works for a while now with big name directors like Rupert Wyatt (Captive State), Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow), and Gore Verbinski (Pirates of the Caribbean) all joining and promptly exiting. Wyatt recently-revealed that the disappointment of Josh Trank's Fantastic Four gave Fox cold feet, causing the film to stall.

The last time we saw the character on the big screen was in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, where he was played by Taylor Kitsch.

“I love the idea of Channing playing Gambit," added Kinberg, who worked on the project's screenplay. "I think we have a great script for it and I think it’s a role he was born to play. It’s a character I grew up loving and I know the fans love. So I suspect, I hope it will happen.”

So, while we probably won't see a separate X-Men cinematic universe in the near future, there's no reason Tatum's Gambit (or any other mutant for that matter) can't make their debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe instead. 

Kinberg makes his directorial debut with Dark Phoenix (he also wrote it), which blazes into theaters everywhere June 7. The fate of New Mutants, on the other hand, remains in doubt.

