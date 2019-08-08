WIRE Buzz: The Simpsons adds guest stars; Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge special flies to Freeform; more

Today’s WIRE Buzz rounds up news about, what else, Star Wars and the Avengers, but with a focus on a subject near and dear to genre fans: animation. In fact, one of the longest-running animated series ever has some big news.

So first, let’s address some guest stars to perhaps the most-guested program of all time: The Simpsons. The Fox series is entering into its 31st season, passing a huge milestone last year, and adding a slew of new voices to its roster. According to The Wrap, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Zach Woods, Fortune Feimster, Asia Kate Dillon, Jim Parsons, Scott Bakula, and directors Joseph and Anthony Russo will join the previously announced John Mulaney, Bob Odenkirk, Jason Momoa, and Jane Goodall throughout the season. So, yes, the directors of Avengers: Endgame, Aquaman himself, and also Jane freakin’ Goodall.

And if fans think those are all the celebrities coming down the pike for the network’s animated slate, they forgot about Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy — two shows that love riffing on genre properties. The former boasts comedy heavy-hitters like Megan Mullally, Sarah and Laura Silverman, Jenny Slate, Jillian Bell, Billy Eichner, Jim Gaffigan, Max Greenfield, Kathryn Hahn, Thomas Lennon, and Damon Wayans Jr. The latter (and the one skewing more towards The Simpsons’ style of guest stars) will add Bryan Cranston, Niecy Nash, Kenny Loggins, Mike Judge, Hank Azaria, Danny Trejo, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Christopher Meloni, and Nat Faxon to their guest roster.

Yes, the night sky is empty because all the stars are in Fox’s animation domination, which has its shows premiere on Sept. 29. And speaking of stars...let’s go to a galaxy far, far, away. Next, a Star Wars theme park is getting its own special—and like all things Star Wars, it’s going to be dissected in exacting detail.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two-hour Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge special will take fans behind the scenes at the Disneyland zone where guests can build their own lightsabers or purchase an incredibly expensive (but oh-so-realistic) droid. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Adventure Awaits is hosted by Neil Patrick Harris and features the familiar faces of Kaley Cuoco, Keegan-Michael Key, Jay Leno, Sarah Hyland, Miles Brown, among others as Harris takes fans through the land.

While fans have been able to visit the huge and detailed Anaheim location, exploring (like SYFY WIRE did) its many ins and outs, its Walt Disney World Resort sister area won’t open until Aug. 29. But fans have plenty of time to plan their trip into hyperspace, since Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – Adventure Awaits won’t hit Freeform until Sept. 29.

Finally, the machinations of Thanos have made their way to the fields of professional baseball. The Infinity Gauntlet has been spotted on the hand of Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove—or at least a glove-like replica of the snap-happy handwear. Hopefully he’ll be a little more responsible with his version than the Mad Titan's Infinity War escapades.

Take a look:

Under Players Weekend guidelines, baseball fans will get to see a few wild uniform interpretations from players as restrictions loosen. With only four of the six Infinity Stones visible on the glove, thankfully the cosplay looks to be more homage than Tony Stark-esque sacrificial. Even if you’re a pro athlete, those stones can be too hot to handle. Just ask Hulk’s arm. For a pitcher, that seems especially important.