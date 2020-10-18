WIRE Buzz: Treehouse of Horror delayed; Fallen Order’s lightsaber for sale; plus Frozen's Olaf goes solo

Don’t get rid of those jack-o-lanterns just yet. In a move that might keep fans of The Simpsons from breaking out the Christmas decorations for at least an extra week, the long-running Fox series’ annual spookfest Treehouse of Horror will be emerging from the shadows after Halloween is over.

Citing a scheduling shift that owes to Fox’s broadcasting of the forced 7th game in the MLB’s National League Championship Series on Oct. 18, the show’s official Twitter account told fans on Sunday this year's Treehouse has been delayed— just hours before the game was set to air during The Simpsons’ regularly-scheduled time slot.

Fortunately, the bump doesn’t push the Halloween special, the 31st annual installment in the show’s long-running celebration of all things ghastly and ghoulish, too far down the calendar. This year’s animated trilogy — which is set to take a comedic stab at the 2020 election, Pixar movies and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Lisa’s unforgettable 9th birthday — will air on Sunday, Nov. 1. Save the date…and be sure you’ve kept a handful of leftover Halloween candy to munch on.

Fans of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order can rejoice, as they can finally go to Galaxy's Edge to acquire the lightsaber of protagonist Cal Kestis...eventually.

After several weeks of voting, the next legacy lightsaber you can buy comes from 2019's smash hit from Respawn and EA. Cal's lightsaber, along with those of Clone Wars mainstays Count Dooku and Ahsoka Tano, can be bought later this year at any of the Star Wars theme parks. You can change Cal's saber in the game, sure, but his default is clearly iconic in its own right. The lightsaber managed to beat out many lightsabers, including those for Qui-Gon, Anakin, and Rebels' Ezra Bridger. You won't be able to do parkour with it, but it'll help complete your Cal cosplay.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order - ILMxLAB

"Why that lightsaber?," you may be thinking. Beyond just looking cool, the broken saber acquired from his dead master shows just how shattered Cal in the years since surviving Order 66. When Cal has to use it to make his own lightsaber, it means he's finally able to move forward from his trauma.

Well, it's all of that, and it doesn't hurt that the game's combat makes that lightsaber feel so good to use.

Cal's lightsaber, plus Dooku and Ahsoka's, will be bought at Disneyland, Disney World, or the aforementioned Galaxy's Edge. Will the sabers show up on Disney's online storefront? It's not clear, but trust in the Force, and it may provide.

Winter can’t come soon enough for Frozen fans eager for a peek at Once Upon a Snowman, the new animated short that’s set to take Olaf (Josh Gad) out of cold storage to share the previously untold story of how the adorable snowman came to life. The newest entry in the Frozen-verse since 2019’s Frozen II has a new trailer that brings back some familiar voices and tunes, ahead of Olaf’s date with Disney+ later this week.

Video of Once Upon a Snowman | Official Trailer | Disney+ Walt Disney Animation Studios on YouTube

Olaf’s “crisis of identity” finds him setting out alone to literally make a name for himself in the mountains outside Arendelle, after Elsa creates Olaf and gives him a snowman’s body…but leaves the task of self-discovery all up to him. Directed by Olaf’s Frozen II animation supervisor Trent Correy and Dan Abraham (one of the same film’s story artists), Once Upon a Snowman is set to premiere exclusively at Disney+ on Friday, Oct. 23.