Shang-Chi actor addresses shutdown as director goes into coronavirus isolation

Shang-Chi's leading man, Simu Liu (Kim's Convenience), has addressed the momentary shutdown of the Marvel Studios film's main unit production after director Destin Daniel Cretton placed himself into coronavirus-related isolation.

"Per the news you've no doubt read online, our main unit is going to take a couple days off while some people on our staff undergo precautionary testing," wrote the actor. "I'm super grateful to work for a company that is proactive, cautious and empathetic during this difficult time. Everyone is in good spirits as we continue to work towards making an incredible film! Stay safe out there, wash your hands, and - of course - don't be racist!"

Cretton, who is known for 2013's Short Term 12, hasn't tested positive for the coronavirus, but is being extra cautious for the sake of his newborn child. Variety first broke the news this morning and ran an official statement that Marvel issued to the film's crew.

"As many of you know, Destin, our director, has a new born baby. He wanted to exercise additional caution given the current environment and decided to get tested for COVID-19 today. He is currently self-isolating under the recommendation of his doctor. While he waits for the results of the test, we are suspending 1st unit production in an abundance of caution until he gets the results this coming week. Second unit and off production will continue as normal. We will reach out to everyone by Tuesday for the latest update. This is an unprecedented time. We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we work through this."

On his Instagram story yesterday, Cretton posted a video of a film crane that "cost about as much as my first feature."

Written by Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984), the project marks a big leap in diversity and representation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin, Shang-Chi made his comic book debut in 1973's Special Marvel Edition #15. Much like Iron Fist, the character is known for his mastery of hand-to-hand combat and the harnessing of chi. In fact, Shang-Chi's official title is "Master of Kung Fu." Eat your heart out, Neo!

His big-screen debut co-stars Awkwafina (Jumanji: The Next Level) and Tony Chiu-Wai Leung (Monster Hunt 2). The latter is playing the real Mandarin, a classic Marvel villain who wasn't all too happy with Trevor (Ben Kingsley) impersonating him in Iron Man 3.

Right now, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is still scheduled to kick its way into theaters on Feb. 21, 2021.