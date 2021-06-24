'Sing 2' gets the all-star animals back together in musical trailer full of emotion and Bono

Our favorite band of musically-talented animals is back in the official trailer for Sing 2, the sequel to Illumination and Universal's 2016 animated hit. Arriving in theaters this December, the film goes back to the jukebox for an eclectic new soundtrack of hits — from Shawn Mendes to U2.

The latter is rather fitting because Bono is now a part of the voice cast as Clay Calloway, a jaded lion rock star who no longer performs after the death of his wife. We're not crying, you're crying! Anyway, Calloway's attitude may change when koala Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) attempts to launch an ambitious new show at the Crystal Tower Theater, a prestigious venue run by the ruthless business-wolf Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale).

Reese Witherspoon (mother pig Rosita), Scarlett Johansson (rocker porcupine Ash), Taron Egerton (earnest gorilla Johnny), Tori Kelly (shy elephant Meena), and Nick Kroll (porcine provocateur Gunter) all return to reprise their roles from the previous movie.

Garth Jennings returns as writer and director for the follow-up, which features brand-new characters voiced by Pharrell Williams (Despicable Me), Halsey, Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Eric André (Disenchantment), and Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine). Chris Meledandri and Janet Healy are producers.

"Garth is a truly great storyteller at whatever age you’re in his thrall,” Bono told Rolling Stone last December. “A courageous one who actually chooses to work with children and animals! I first saw Son of Rambow before it came out at Sundance and was immediately a fan of his. [And] the first Sing was such a treat. I’ve had some unforgettable experiences watching such animations."

The first Sing, which currently holds a fresh 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, brought in over $630 million at the global box office during its initial release in 2016.

Sing 2 takes the stage Wednesday, Dec. 22. Enjoy a number of character posters and production stills in the gallery below...



