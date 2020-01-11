Latest Stories

Image Credit: New Line Cinema
Gandalf the Blogger: Sir Ian McKellen chronicles his entire Lord of the Rings experience

Contributed by
Donnie Lederer
Jan 11, 2020

It’s 2020, and when it comes to “behind-the-scenes” footage or tidbits, a fan doesn’t need to look further than a celebrity’s Instagram account or YouTube page.

Back in the early 2000s, we weren’t quite there yet, so a lot of this type of material loses itself to the ages. However, thanks to Sir Ian McKellen, we now have some personal insight as to one of the most beloved franchises in movie history.

On Friday, McKellen took to Twitter and posted a link to a blog on his webpage. What fans get isn’t just a blog musing about his daily life or what shenanigans he and Patrick Stewart are perpetrating (although we’d read it as well). It’s a chronicle of his entire process of filming the Lord of the Rings Trilogy.

The blog starts on August 20th, 1999, well over 20 years ago, as he has some pre-production thoughts while filming his other franchise role as Magneto in the X-Men movies. He talks about his flight to New Zealand, where he will spend the majority of the next few years helping create something unique, including a best picture winner with Return of the King.

You can read the blog in its entirety on McKellen’s webpage here. It’s aptly titled The Grey Book and is an excellent read for fans of the Lord of the Rings trilogy who love embracing as much knowledge on the movie-making process as possible.

