spike-jonzes-her-movie-review.jpg

Siri's hilariously snarky comments about Scarlett Johansson’s AI lover in Her

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jan 6, 2014

The buzzy new sci-fi love story Her imagines what would happen if a man fell in love with an artificial intelligence. It’s getting rave reviews ... just don’t ask Apple’s virtual assistant Siri about it.

In the film, a guy named Theodore (Joaquin Phoenix) falls in love with his artificially intelligent operating system, named Samantha (voiced by Scarlett Johansson). If you do watch the movie, just don’t get any bright ideas thinking Siri might be into that sort of thing. Because she is definitely not a fan.

Ever since its launch, Apple’s witty AI assistant has had some nice quirks built in (just ask her about HAL), but the programmers are apparently keeping up with the times to make sure she’s ready to fire back some quips about Spike Jonze’s Her

Check out some of her best (and pretty harsh) responses about the film’s portrayal of the film's AI below.

(Via Buzzfeed)

enhanced-buzz-1748-1388944244-12.jpg
enhanced-buzz-28401-1388944308-3.jpg
denhanced-buzz-29029-1388947444-8.jpg
enhanced-buzz-31837-1388944296-12.jpg
