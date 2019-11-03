Six Foot Press celebrates the epic career of Bill Sienkiewicz in lavish new art book

Will Eisner Hall of Fame artist Bill Sienkiewicz is one of the most revolutionary creators in the comic book industry, a talented visionary whose evocative, award-winning work always carries a razor-sharp edge glinting brightly from just beyond our collective unconscious.

Since his triumphant debut drawing Marvel’s Moon Knight back in 1979, Sienkiewicz has pushed the envelope of modern illustration and commercial art into provocative new dimensions by incorporating both abstract and expressionist influences.

Credit: Marvel Comics

In manifesting gallant superheroes and vile archvillains in his signature style with DC's The Sandman: Endless Nights, Marvel's The New Mutants, Moon Knight, and Frank Miller's Elektra: Assassin, Sienkiewicz employs a variety of media and techniques, including oil painting, acrylics, watercolor, mixed media, collage, and mimeograph.

Credit: Six Foot Press

To honor the achievements of the masterful American artist, Texas-based Six Foot Press will publish the first of three volumes of Bill Sienkiewicz: Revolution on Nov. 5. This lavish, 9.5” x 12”, 224-page hardcover book is covered in luxurious 100% cloth fabric, with two embossed, tipped-in images gracing the front and back cover. The standard edition is priced at $49.95.

Additionally, Six Foot Press will offer a limited-edition numbered format hand-signed by Sienkiewicz, restricted to 1,000 copies and retailing for $350.00. The limited-edition version includes a fabric-wrapped clamshell box containing a collection of 40 individual reproductions of previously unpublished paintings, drawings, sketches, and mixed-media works from Sienkiewicz’s notebooks and personal archives, as well as other private collections.

Credit: Six Foot Press

"I have a long history with Jimi Hendrix, first as a fan, and as the artist on his illustrated biography, Voodoo Child," Sienkiewicz tells SYFY WIRE. "I loved Jimi’s energy, innovation and passion, and tried to bring some of those aspects into how I approached the portraits. When the opportunity arose to do a series of lithographs for the Hendrix estate / license holders, it only seemed natural that I jump on board."

This first-ever Bill Sienkiewicz' art book also features an introduction by bestselling fantasy writer Neil Gaiman; an illuminating essay by Ben Davis, the award-winning senior writer for Artnet News; and a candid interview with Sienkiewicz conducted by Chul R. Kim revolving around the artist’s influences, techniques, and the future of comic book art.

Credit: Six Foot Press

“Bill’s work has served to revolutionize the comic book industry. But he is a fine artist whose experimental techniques and unusual mixing of mediums deserve serious consideration by the larger art world,” said Charles Kim, publisher of Six Foot Press and former associate publisher of the Museum of Modern Art in New York. “This three-volume series will give us the chance to explore his output from a new perspective.”

Credit: Six Foot Press

"I was and remain a huge Lee fan," Sienkiewicz explains. "I drew this as a birthday/ memorial piece. I tried to capture his quick, fluid movements."

Now check out our exclusive preview of Bill Sienkiewicz: Revolution Volume 1 in the gallery below, then tell us if this beautiful book might find its way onto your personal holiday gift list.