Six nerdy craft books that help you get your geek on at home

With people in their homes more often than usual, now could be a great time to try out some new, low-stress hobbies. Crafting in one such hobby that can keep you busy and engaged, and the good news for those who love sci-fi, fantasy and all things genre, there’s plenty of options out there to help you take on some nerdy crafting projects.
Whether you’re really into Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, or more a fan of space exploration than witchcraft and wizardry, there’s a craft book out there just for you. Read on for a list of fun crafting guides that can keep you busy and celebrate your favorite fandoms.
World of Geekcraft by Susan Beal
Looking for a wide array of geeky projects for any skill level? Susan Beal’s World of Geekcraft has 25 of them for you to choose from, all helpfully organized by difficulty level. The fandoms this book covers has something for everyone—whether you’re a science nerd, a steampunk aficionado, or a Cylon fan. The crafting options are diverse as well and include cross-stitch and quilting projects as well as needle felting, beading, embroidery, and appliqué. If you’re new to any or all of these craft techniques, don’t worry—the book includes step-by-step instructions, helpful photographs, and templates to guide you on your crafting journey.
A Geek's Guide to Cross-Stitch: Journeys in Space by Clarissa Thorne
Looking for a bunch of cross-stitch patterns that will take you to a galaxy far, far away (or, at least, away from Earth)? If so, Clarissa Thorne’s A Geek’s Guide to Cross-Stich: Journeys in Space might be the craft book you’re looking for. The guide includes over 25 original cross-stitch patterns that celebrate space travel, including patterns representing NASA’s Cassini and Juno missions as well as the Mars Curiosity rover. Those new to cross-stitch will find some beginner projects here, but those more experienced will also be able to take on more difficult patterns in varying sizes. The print edition also comes in a spiral-bound format, making it easy for you to reference while you’re busy stitching.
The Star Wars Craft Book (Star Wars – Legend) by Bonnie Burton
Want more Star Wars in your life? Bonnie Burton’s The Star Wars Craft Book will bring the Dark and the Light sides of the Force into your crafting repertoire through projects that show you how to create an AT-AT herb planter, Yoda and Darth Vader finger puppets, and Ewok flower vases. This book also has holiday-themed projects, such as Hanukkah droidels and Wookiee pumpkins, and also incorporates fun nature crafts like creating an Emperor Appletine doll using a dried-up apple for the Sith’s head. The projects are easy to follow with step-by-step instructions, and a great way for you and/or the children in your life to spend an afternoon.
Knits for Nerds by Joan of Dark, AKA Toni Carr
Really into knitting, or at least want to be? Joan of Dark’s (AKA Toni Carr) Knits for Nerds has 30 knitting patterns for you to choose from, no matter what your nerdy delight may be. Let’s say, for example, you wanted to have Hobbit feet slippers or a Firefly-inspired scarf? This book has patterns for both. The knitting guide also has instructions for practical items like a kindle cover or a laptop bag and has projects across several genres including sci-fi, fantasy, comics, manga, and more.
Harry Potter Origami
Looking to hone your paper folding skills? Harry Potter Origami provides 15 foldable crafts for you to take on, perhaps while re-watching the films or re-listening to the audio version of the Harry Potter books. This origami guide not only gives you step-by-step instructions on how to fold different magical items, but also comes with special sheets of paper that have been illustrated and custom-designed for each craft. With the book’s help, you can create your own paper versions of objects and places from the Wizarding World, including the Sorting Hat, the Golden Snitch, a Hippogriff, and even Hogwarts itself.
The Wizard’s Craftbook by Angela Wcislek
Want more crafts to satisfy your love of wizards? The Wizard’s Craftbook might be a good choice for you. This guide has 50 magical crafts that are inspired by your favorite witches and wizards, including those from Harry Potter, The Wizard of Oz, Lord of the Rings, Hocus Pocus, and Sleeping Beauty. Many of the crafts in the book also have a QR code that takes you to video instructions (at least some of which are on her YouTube channel) and templates to help you along on your crafting adventures.