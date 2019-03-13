Six new 'Alien' shorts will burst forth at ECCC in honor of franchise's 40th birthday

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Alien franchise, 20th Century Fox partnered with the creative-oriented company Tongal to produce six short films inspired by the sci-fi/horror series. All six movies are set to premiere at Emerald City Comic Con, which begins this week in Seattle, Washington.

The descriptions of each short (via THR) can be read below:

Alien: Alone — Hope, an abandoned crew member aboard the derelict chemical hauler Otranto, has spent a year trying to keep her ship and herself alive as both slowly fall apart. After discovering hidden cargo, she risks it all to power up the broken ship in search of human life. Written and directed by Noah Miller.

Alien: Containment — Four survivors find themselves stranded aboard a small escape pod in deep space. Trying to piece together the details around the outbreak that led to their ship’s destruction, they find themselves unsure to trust whether or not one of them might be infected. Written and directed by Chris Reading.

Alien: Harvest — The surviving crew of a damaged deep-space harvester have minutes to reach the emergency evacuation shuttle. A motion sensor is their only navigation tool leading them to safety while a creature in the shadows terrorizes the crew. However, the greatest threat might have been hiding in plain sight all along. directed by Benjamin Howdeshell.

Credit: 20th Century Fox

Alien: Night Shift — When a missing space trucker is discovered hungover and disoriented, his co-worker suggests a nightcap as a remedy. Near closing time, they are reluctantly allowed inside the colony supply depot where the trucker’s condition worsens, leaving a young supply worker alone to take matters into her own hands. Written and directed by Aidan Breznick.

Alien: Ore — As a hard-working miner of a planet mining colony, Lorraine longs to make a better life for her daughter and grandchildren. When her shift uncovers the death of a fellow miner under mysterious circumstances, Lorraine is forced to choose between escape or defying management orders and facing her fears to fight for the safety of her family. Written and directed by the Spear Sisters.

Alien: Specimen — It’s the night shift in a colony greenhouse, and Julie, a botanist, does her best to contain suspicious soil samples that have triggered her sensitive lab dog. Despite her best efforts the lab unexpectedly goes into full shutdown and she is trapped inside. Little does she know, an Alien specimen has escaped the mysterious cargo, and a game of cat and mouse ensues as the creature searches for a host. Written and directed by Kelsey Taylor.

"This partnership with Fox is really reflective of Tongal’s mission to bring creative opportunities to the next generation of talent," Tongal Co-Founder and CEO James DeJulio said in a statement published by THR. "Being able to give filmmakers everywhere the chance to make their mark on an iconic franchise and extend the Alien narrative was really special for us and everyone involved. And the superfans delivered in a big way. We can’t wait for the fans to see what they’ve created — because at the end of the day, it was made for them."

Video of LjLamj-b0I8

Released for the first time ever on May 25, 1979 Alien changed the face of science fiction in cinema while cementing director Ridley Scott as a visionary of the genre. Mainly set aboard a solitary spaceship, the original film revolves around a group of futuristic truckers who are stalked, hunted, and killed by a mysterious alien life-form that uses other species in a parasitic process in order to reproduce itself.

An instant success, Alien (described by many as "Jaws in space") spawned an iconic sequel, James Cameron's Aliens in 1986, and a number of less-than-beloved follow-ups (Alien 3, Alien: Resurrection), prequels (Prometheus, Alien: Covenant), and crossovers (Alien vs Predator, AvP: Requiem). Nevertheless, the first two films remain golden exemplars of great science fiction as well as great filmmaking.

Emerald City Con Con 2019 kicks off tomorrow (Thursday, March 14) and runs through Monday, March 18.

After the shorts premiere in Seattle, they will be released one-by-one on IGN starting March 29 before dropping on AlienUniverse.com and the official Alien social media channels. Starting on May 5, these platforms will also release behind-the-scenes content of all six films.