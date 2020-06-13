Six ways Psycho impacted the future of film

Psycho is one of the most well-known films of all time, and for good reason. Directed by the master of suspense, Alfred Hitchcock, the film was based on a novel by Robert Bloch that, in turn, was loosely based on the case of Ed Gein, a Wisconsin man who was charged with the murder of his own mother, and was known as a graverobber and cross-dresser. (Ed Gein would become the inspiration for many other horror films, most notably Texas Chain Saw Massacre.)

The film starts with Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) having a tryst with her lover, Sam Loomis (John Gavin). He cannot marry her because of his many outstanding debts, so Marion takes $40,000 from the company she works for and hits the road. On the way, she pulls into a roadside motel for the night where she meets a violent end at the hands of an unseen killer. A week later, Marion’s sister, Lila (Vera Miles), reaches out to Sam, worried about her sister. The pair’s investigation into Marion’s disappearance leads them to the Bates Motel, the proprietor Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins), and his bizarre relationship with Mother.

Psycho received mixed reviews upon its initial release, with many critics finding the film to be “gimmicky” or too low-brow for what they’d come to expect from a Hitchcock film. British critic C. A. Lejeune walked out of a screening of Psycho and allegedly left her post as film critic to The Observer over it. However, many critics reevaluated the film after its commercial success and popularity with the public. The film went on to be nominated for four Academy Awards, and Janet Leigh won a Golden Globe for her supporting role. It was selected for preservation by the National Film Registry in 1993, made countless “best films” lists, and yielded four sequels, a “shot for shot” remake, and a TV series that ran for five seasons.

Hitchcock’s film was so indelible that its influence is still felt today. These are six of the most important gifts Psycho left on the film industry.