Skip the bounty hunter: Now you can buy a life-size Han in carbonite

Now you can get Han Solo frozen in carbonite delivered to your door, and you don't need Boba Fett to do it.

The image of Harrison Ford trapped in that gray block of carbonite is among the most iconic Star Wars moments ever, and merchandisers haven't failed to notice. You can buy Han Solo in carbonite paperweights, Han Solo in carbonite business card holders, and even Han Solo in carbonite ice molds (so you can say "put Captain Solo in the cargo hold" whenever you put them back in the freezer), but maybe those admittedly fun items weren't enough.

Maybe the the most determined of completist Star Wars collectors out there need a new, bigger purchasing challenge. Maybe some of you just want to go bigger with your Han Solo obsession. Well, Sideshow Collectibles has heard your cries.

The company is now taking pre-orders for a life-size Han in carbonite replica, complete with light effects on the side panels, a glowing base and lots of detail, for the low, low price of $6,999 (or a few easy payments of $629).

Here's Sideshow's official description of the item:

"This magnificent seven-and-a-half foot tall replica captures every detail of the frozen smuggler with stunning realism, just moments after his affectionate parting words, “I know,” in The Empire Strikes Back. Expertly recreated in fiberglass and high quality materials, film-accurate light effects in the base, side panels and rear power canisters provide added authenticity to Solo’s carbonite prison. Jabba’s most sought-after trophy can now belong to you, as a truly unique centerpiece in any home theater, mancave or Star Wars display. "Comes with full-color detailed instructions, some assembly is required. Ugnaughts not included."

So, now all you have to do is scrape together seven grand, park this bad boy in your living room, memorize all of Jabba's lines in the original Huttese, and convince your entire family to re-enact Return of the Jedi with you.

You can pre-order your life-size Han here, and check out more views of the product in the gallery below.

Now, when will Sideshow make me a fully functioning life-size Slave I ship?

(Via Collider)