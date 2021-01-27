Skull Island and Tomb Raider join Pacific Rim line-up with new Netflix anime series

Just a few months ago, Netflix revealed the first look at a much-anticipated anime series that will continue the beloved Pacific Rim franchise. Now, two more larger than life Legendary Pictures worlds are heading for anime original series of their own.

Legendary and Netflix announced Wednesday that Skull Island, an anime series based on Kong: Skull Island and tied to Legendary's growing MonsterVerse franchise, and Tomb Raider, based on the popular video game and film franchise, are heading to the streaming service. They join Pacific Rim: Black, another Legendary/Netflix anime collaboration already in production.

Skull Island is described as "a thrilling animated adventure series that follows shipwrecked characters desperate to escape the most dangerous place on Earth," and will be written and executive produced by genre powerhouse Brian Duffield, whose recent hits include the creature feature Underwater and the black comedy Spontaneous. Austin-based Powerhouse Animation, who delivered Netflix's hit Castlevania adaptation, is set to handle animation production.

The Tomb Raider series will serve as a follow-up to the rebooted video game trilogy that began in 2013, and will follow Lara Croft to "chart the globetrotting heroine’s latest, greatest adventure." No animation studio has been announced, but Tasha Huo (The Witcher: Blood Origin) has been announced as writer and executive producer for the series.

The news comes at a time when both franchises are picking up fresh steam among fans thanks to recent announcements. Over the weekend Kong hit everyone's raider again when the first trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong, Legendary's next MonsterVerse film, rattled the internet with its thunderous spectacle. And earlier this week Legendary announced that Lovecraft Country showrunner Misha Green has joined the next Tomb Raider film (starring Alicia Vikander as Croft) as writer and director, replacing outgoing filmmaker Ben Wheatley.

So, whether you're a fan of one or both of these franchises, get ready for all-new stories in yet another medium very soon.