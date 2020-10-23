8 slasher movies that are smarter than your average horror flick

Everyone knows that slasher films are a dime a dozen. When they first exploded in popularity back in the 1980s, they were a great way to get your fear fix and get your gore on. It didn’t take too long before the formula of badly behaving teenagers getting their “comeuppance” in thinly veiled Christian allegories (don’t have premarital sex and party hard, or you’ll get murdered!) soon descended into mindless fodder. There are so many dumb slasher movies that you almost wonder what’s even left for Scream or Scary Movie to parody. But, there have been a number of slasher films over the years that have broken from conventions and offered something original and different.

For this list, we’ve decided not to include entries from major franchises like Friday the 13th, Nightmare on Elm Street, or Halloween. Those have been written about ad nauseam, even some of the lesser-known chapters in those series. Let's freshen things up with these eight smart slasher movies you need to see.