Fast Color (Courtesy of ONE Media)
WIRE Buzz: Dungeons & Dragons film rolls for directors; Fast Color set for Amazon series; more
We-Are-Little-Zombies
We Are Little Zombies offers a different kind of zombie story
Buzz Apollo 11 Hero
Newly restored, never-seen Apollo 11 footage sets the stage for historic photo
Lady Sif and the Warriors Three in Thor
WIRE Buzz: Jaimie Alexander thunders for Thor 4, Star Trek gets enterprising with wine line
PlayStation Controller video games
Credit: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images
#SlutStreamDay hosted by Twitch streamers to raise awareness of harassment

Heather Mason
Jul 30, 2019
Top stories
The unending stream of harassment women experience online is a topic that unfortunately remains an ongoing issue. But this week, a few Twitch streamers are joining forces to raise awareness of the prevalence of online harassment while also raising money for a cause.

Streamers Kacey “Kaceytron” Kaviness and Isabella “IzzyBear” O’Hammon have decided to host a "SlutStream" on July 30 to raise money for an anti-trafficking organization called Freedom 4/24 and encourage all streamers who are against the harassment women face online to join in support.

“I’ve had a lot of people ask, ‘Why call it SlutStream? That’s just offensive,’” said Kaviness. “The whole idea of calling it ‘SlutStream’ is taking the name back and giving less power to it.”

Kaviness announced SlutStream on Twitter along with a call for other streamers to participate as well.

In the announcement, she notes:

"We want to draw attention to the harassment and massive shaming streamers face and fight against it."

As many of us (unfortunately) know, "slut" is a go-to word for harassers of women and one Kaviness has been fighting for years through satirizing the people who slut-shame women. This stream is another way to not only continue raising awareness but also reclaim the word "slut" from those who use it as an insult or way of degrading women both online and off.

By bringing this issue into the light more and more often, hopefully, those who use words like "slut" to harass women will feel less and less comfortable in public spaces. And that would be a victory for us all.

#SlutStreamDay will take place today, July 30.

(via Kotaku)

