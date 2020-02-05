WIRE Buzz: Henry Golding gives first peek at Snake Eyes; Rockstar Games co-founder departs; more

The military-focused Hasbro-verse is on its way back to the big screen thanks to Snake Eyes, the upcoming origin story of the fan-favorite ninja commando. Now, thanks to the actor playing the title character, fans have a first look at the highly-classified soldier.

R.I.P.D. and Divergent series helmer Robert Schwentke’s take on the G.I. Joe character comes from a script by Evan Spiliotopoulos (The Huntsman: Winter's War), who has done plenty of serious takes on well-worn stories. So of course, this new chapter in the action figure saga should be interesting — and the first image from the film supports this theory. Star Henry Golding (The Gentleman) revealed a first look at the character on his birthday because, well, why not?

Take a look:

Ok, so fans can’t see his eyes yet. But they can see at least one scabbard and the rest of his outfit. Dark and tech-oriented, the clothes are almost as cool as the stairway Snake Eyes is climbing — which presumably leads to the Arashikage clan where he trains in martial arts.

Golding will be joined by Andrew Koji’s Storm Shadow, Iko Uwais’ Hard Master, Úrsula Corberó’s Baroness, Samara Weaving’s Scarlett, and Haruka Abe, Takehiro Hira, and Steven Allerick in undisclosed roles.

Snake Eyes sneaks into theaters on Oct. 23.

Next, a leader of one of video games’ most famous companies is leaving after facing criticism for his treatment of employees. Dan Houser was one of four co-founders of Rockstar Games (the studio behind the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption franchises, among other games) and one of the forces dicating the extreme levels of “crunch” (100-hour work weeks as the norm) its employees often needed to work there.

Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, he’s leaving. "After an extended break beginning in the spring of 2019, Dan Houser, vice president, creative at Rockstar Games, will be leaving the company," Rockstar stated in a recent SEC filing. This departure begins on March 11, though it doesn’t seem — at least from the language of the statement — like the executive was ousted.

"We are extremely grateful for [Dan's] contributions," the company wrote. "Rockstar Games has built some of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful game worlds, a global community of passionate fans and an incredibly talented team, which remains focused on current and future projects."

Houser was one of the lead creatives on Red Dead Redemption 2, one of gaming’s best-sellers, and as of yet has no future plans announced. As for the workplace practices of Rockstar, it is unclear if the outcry among the community will have any lasting change beyond Houser's departure, or, if in fact, they were related at all.

Finally, the warped and wild legacy of Star Wars romance has a new chapter thanks to Luke Skywalker’s real-life counterpart and one very strange online quiz. Mark Hamill likes to have his fun online, but nobody expected him to be taking Buzzfeed quizzes in his spare time — let alone ones titled “Which Star Wars Character Will Be Your Valentine’s Day Date?” But he did. And the results? Well, they’re certainly not the droids he was looking for.

The character that the quiz said Hamill will date was none other than Luke Skywalker himself. The actor, of course, had a pithy reply for that.

Check it out:

At least this time it wasn’t his sister, Leia. Or his nephew, Kylo Ren. Or, Midi-chlorians forbid, his dad Darth Vader. If Hamill can be satisfied dating himself, then maybe all Star Wars fans can find a place for a little more self-love this Valentine’s Day.

