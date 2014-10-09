Snare a sneak peek at Namco's awesome new Star Wars: Battle Pod arcade game

Bandai Namco is getting ready to unleash this beastly arcade videogame, branded Star Wars: Battle Pod, in January of 2015. It's a next-generation flight simulator experience that plunks you down inside a cockpit installed with a domed screen wrapping around your entire field of vision.

Set in the Star Wars galaxy, this high-octane, immersive game lets you re-create five famous battles from the original Star Wars Trilogy, from Hoth to Endor, the Death Star and beyond, vibrating your geek bones with shuddering surround-sound music and spine-jarring explosions.

Check out this gung-ho gameplay trailer, captured during an early New York Comic Con event at Namco's game unveiling by The Wookiee Gunner, and start saving your coins to feed this behemoth Star Wars battle-box when it appears in select arcades next year ...

