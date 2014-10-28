Latest Stories

Afterlife With Archie 7.jpg

Sneak Preview: Afterlife With Archie #7

Contributed by
Host head shot
Aaron Sagers
Oct 28, 2014

The Riverdale survivors are back in their ongoing adventures in the zombie apocalypse, but things haven't gotten any easier in the latest installment of the acclaimed horror comic Afterlife With Archie.

In fact, the last we saw in July, Sabrina was in a dark pocket of the universe, getting married to Cthulu and kickstarting some nasty end-of-the-world business. Now we're back on the ground, and in the woods, with Archie and the gang as they traverse the roads and evade the zombie hordes. And with a story arc called "Betty RIP," it sounds like the situation might be especially bad for one-third of the Archie/Veronica/Betty love triangle.

Here's how writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa breaks down the issue, of which we have an exclusive sneak peek below:

After last issue’s spotlight on Sabrina, we pick-up with the gang again. It’s been four weeks since the Halloween Dance, Archie has led a rag-tag group of survivors out of Riverdale, into the wilderness, and they’re just realizing that it’s Thanksgiving. Which prompts a confrontation between Archie and Hiram Lodge, as well as a disastrous hunting trip into the woods. This issue is, maybe, the most hardcore one we’ve ever done, which is saying a lot.

If you think your family holiday dinners get gruesome, just wait and see what happens in the pages of Afterlife With Archie #7, titled "Thanksgiving." Who will feast, and who will be feasted upon? Find out when the issue hits this November.

Afterlife #7_CV.jpg
Afterlife #7_01.jpg
Afterlife #7_14.jpg
Afterlife #7_015.jpg
Tag: Horror
Tag: Afterlife With Archie
Tag: Archie Comics

