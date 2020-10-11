SNL goes full Goldblum in latest cold open that parodies the fly that landed on Mike Pence's head

Y'all ain't ready for Brundle-Carrey!

Saturday Night Live paid homage to David Cronenberg's The Fly in its latest cold open with a parody of the now-infamous fly that landed on the head of Mike Pence during the vice presidential debate earlier this week. "One thing is for sure: if anything’s gonna be trending on Twitter tonight, it’ll be one of the humans involved in this debate," said Kate McKinnon, who played moderator Susan Page.

Jim Carrey reprised his role as presidential hopeful Joe Biden, who, watching the debate from home, insists that he must do something to help his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris (Maya Rudolph). He travels to the debate and onto Pence's (Beck Bennett) head in the experimental teleportation machine used by Seth Brundle and ends up having his DNA mixed with the genes of a fly and Jeff Goldblum. He not only buzzes and pukes up caustic saliva, but spouts dialogue about dinosaurs, Donald Trump, and, of course, Apartments.com. Kenan Thompson played a second fly that turns out to be a reincarnated Herman Cain, who passed away in July from complications relating to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Jeff Goldblum did his part politically by encouraging Americans to vote in the upcoming general election (taking place Wednesday, Nov. 4) that will decide the 45th president of the United States. He promised that if 1,000 people registered to vote through his Head Count page, he would recreate a famous Ian Malcolm moment from Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park. In the end, 3,000 people signed up and true to his word, the actor posted a shirtless, Malcolm-inspired photo yesterday.

While the video was only posted today, this week's SNL cold open already has over 1 million views.