SNL'S Game of Thrones rap takes a surprising left turn

Yes, the series finale of Game of Thrones is upon us and there's no avoiding it. Saturday Night Live embraced the all-encompassing hysteria around the final season of GoT in the sketch comedy's season finale which aired last night. SNL commemorated GoT in the best possible way: through a music video. The video features host Paul Rudd, musical guest DJ Khaled and cast member Pete Davidson rapping about everyone's favorite show.

Let's face it, it's hard out there for people who don't watch Game of Thrones. It's more than fear of missing out, it's fear of losing out on a cultural moment eight-seasons in the making. What do you do when you feel left out of everyone talking about the biggest television event of the year? Pretend you totally watch the show of course! That's the premise for this Pete Davidson rap which features special guest, Jacob “Grey Worm” Anderson. But what begins as a GoT rap turns into something else entirely.

Take a look:

Video of GoT Tribute - SNL

So that took an unexpected turn? The Netflix original series Grace and Frankie is great, no doubt about that, but better than GoT? That's not for us to say! SNL has delighted fans over the years with its various GoT related callouts, videos, and sketches. A recent sketch involving Kit Harington (Jon Snow) poked fun at HBO and the desire to capitalize on the popularity of Game of Thrones with various spin-off series.

Video of New HBO Shows - SNL

The HBO series based on the novels by George R.R. Martin has been a cultural phenomenon and it's hard to believe it is finally coming to an end. What are we going to do every Sunday? Well, no matter what happens tonight, it's been one heckuva ride. As we prepare mentally for tonight's final episode, please remember to enjoy the series finale of GoT responsibly (aka no spoilers)!

Game of Thrones airs its series finale Sunday night at 9 p.m. E.T. on HBO.