Baby Yoda disses Baby Groot in SNL return during special Halloween episode

With The Mandalorian now back for Season 2, Saturday Night Live brought back Kyle Mooney's cocky take on Baby Yoda for the Weekend Update segment of its special Halloween episode. Once again appearing in his floating, orb-like carriage, the adorable Star Wars character used his platform to diss another cute pop culture character: Baby Groot.

"Imma put it like this," he said, "Baby Groot...we ain't friends. I know you're still talking smack about me and I just want to say your Tik Toks are cringe, bro!"

The Child (rocking a gold earring) also promoted his new line of cannabis products like "Dago-Bud," "Wookiee Cookies" (there's actually a Star Wars cookbook of the same name), and a CBD kombucha called "Jabba the Kombucha."

Video of Weekend Update: Baby Yoda on Season 2 of The Mandalorian - SNL

The first episode of The Mandalorian Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+.

In another skit, host John Mulaney took up the role of Ichabod Crane for a comedic spin on the legend of Sleepy Hollow and the Headless Horseman (played by Beck Bennett). Along with some other bros from the 18th century (Mikey Day and Pete Davidson), Crane asks the Horseman if he ever uses his severed head to...uh...how do we put this delicately? Pleasure himself in certain ways. The sexually repressed culture of Puritanism supersedes the fight or flight response in this instance.

Video of Headless Horseman - SNL

The Halloween train kept on a-rollin' with a hilarious retrospective of Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds. Kenan Thompson reprised the character of PBS presenter Reese De'What to explore some cuts scenes from the 1963 horror classic. Playing heightened versions of Tippi Hedren and the town sheriff, Kate McKinnon and Mulaney found themselves besieged in a phone booth by winged antagonists capable of wielding handguns, glass cutters, and killer turtles.

Video of Cinema Classics: The Birds - SNL

To kick off the spooky shenanigans, this week's episode began with a cold open, in which presidential hopeful Joe Biden (Jim Carrey) read a scary story about the upcoming election in the vein of Edgar Allan Poe. The skit featured appearances from Kate McKinnon as Hillary Clinton, Day as Nate Silver;,Chris Redd as Lil' Wayne, Thompson as Ice Cube, Maya Rudolph as Biden's running mate Senator Kamala Harris, and Bennett as Senator majority leader Mitch McConnell.

Video of Biden Halloween Cold Open - SNL

The general U.S. election takes place this coming Tuesday, Nov. 3.