SNL pits the Avengers vs Game of Thrones in Family Feud parody sketch

With no juicy political events to parody this week, Saturday Night Live gave the people what they wanted: an epic Family Feud sketch that combined Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones. With both properties dominating the headlines these last few weeks, it was the logical choice to bring them both together under one roof.

As always, Kenan Thompson played Steve Harvey (of House Mustache, if you were wondering), cracking wise about the sci-fi and fantasy characters we all know and love. For example, he calls Groot (Leslie Jones wearing a Groot hat) "The Giving Tree" and credits Bran Stark's (Kyle Mooney) spacey attitude to some high quality marijuana.

Watch the two biggest pop culture franchises right now collide in the sketch below:

Video of Family Feud Cold Open - SNL

Other familiar faces were: Thanos (Beck Bennett), after collecting all six Infinity Stones, he wants to lay off the human growth hormone; Thor (Alex Moffat), wanting to re-establish the Bifrost; Okoye (Ego Nwodim), whose name Steve can't seem to say correctly; Melisandre (Cecily Strong), whose beauty comes from a mixture of ancient magic and Maybelline; Ser Brienne of Tarth (Kate McKinnon), wanting to get freaky with Jaime Lannister; Tormund Giantsbane (Mikey Day), repeating the bizarre backstory of how he goes his surname; and Arya Stark (Melissa Villaseñor), "getting that booty."

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters, having surpassed $2 billion during its second week in theaters. Episode 4 of Game of Thrones Season 8 airs tonight on HBO.