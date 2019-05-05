Latest Stories

Santa Clarita Diet
Tag: Fangrrls
How the Santa Clarita Diet costume design is empowering
jaime-brienne-1
Tag: Fangrrls
An ode to Jaime and Brienne, the best ship in Westeros
Thanos SNL Family Feud sketch
Tag: Movies
SNL pits the Avengers vs Game of Thrones in Family Feud parody sketch
George R.R. Martin Emmys 2016
Tag: TV
George R.R. Martin offers update on Thrones spinoffs: 'Three of them are still moving forward nicely'
Thanos SNL Family Feud sketch
More info i
Credit: NBC

SNL pits the Avengers vs Game of Thrones in Family Feud parody sketch

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
May 5, 2019

With no juicy political events to parody this week, Saturday Night Live gave the people what they wanted: an epic Family Feud sketch that combined Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones. With both properties dominating the headlines these last few weeks, it was the logical choice to bring them both together under one roof. 

As always, Kenan Thompson played Steve Harvey (of House Mustache, if you were wondering), cracking wise about the sci-fi and fantasy characters we all know and love. For example, he calls Groot (Leslie Jones wearing a Groot hat) "The Giving Tree" and credits Bran Stark's (Kyle Mooney) spacey attitude to some high quality marijuana.

Watch the two biggest pop culture franchises right now collide in the sketch below:

Other familiar faces were: Thanos (Beck Bennett), after collecting all six Infinity Stones, he wants to lay off the human growth hormone; Thor (Alex Moffat), wanting to re-establish the Bifrost; Okoye (Ego Nwodim), whose name Steve can't seem to say correctly; Melisandre (Cecily Strong), whose beauty comes from a mixture of ancient magic and Maybelline; Ser Brienne of Tarth (Kate McKinnon), wanting to get freaky with Jaime Lannister; Tormund Giantsbane (Mikey Day), repeating the bizarre backstory of how he goes his surname; and Arya Stark (Melissa Villaseñor), "getting that booty."

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters, having surpassed $2 billion during its second week in theaters. Episode 4 of Game of Thrones Season 8 airs tonight on HBO.

Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: saturday night live
Tag: NBC
Tag: Avengers: Endgame
Tag: avengers
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: HBO

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: