TNT punches ticket for third season of Snowpiercer, just ahead of Season 2 premiere

TNT has decided to board another season of Snowpiercer with the post-apocalyptic series nabbing a third season renewal ahead of its Season 2 premiere next week. In the aftermath of last season's revolution, the survivors begin to pick up the pieces of their lives as they look to Layton (Daveed Diggs) as the new leader of the train.

However, it soon becomes clear that Mr. Wilford, (Game of Thrones' Sean Bean), the reclusive inventor of the titular locomotive, is headed their way on a rival train and plans to board them, which prompts a fresh power struggle between the haves and have nots. "People are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing," teases the synopsis. "While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity. " Additionally, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) will reconnect with her daughter, Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard). Thought to have died, Alexandera is very much alive and now a fanatical protégée of Wilford's.

Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg co-star.

When it first bowed last spring, the debut season of Snowpiercer became the highest-rated cable program of May 2020 with 3.3 million viewers between TNT and TBS. It also went on to become the top new cable drama series of the year. So far, the show has attracted over 30 million audience members across all of TNT’s linear and digital platforms.

Developed by Josh Friedman and Graeme Manson, the project is based on the French graphic novel, Le Transperceneige, as well as the 2013 film adaptation from Bong Joon-ho. The story takes place in a post-apocalyptic future where the Earth has returned to a deadly new Ice Age. Humanity's last survivors live aboard a perpetual motion train that continuously circles the Earth. As the decades went by, the passengers found themselves living in a harsh class-based system in which privileged citizens lived at the spacious front of the train, while the under-privileged were kept out of sight in the caboose area.

Season 2 of premieres on TNT next Monday (Jan. 25) at 9:00 p.m. EST. The first season is currently available to stream on HBO Max.