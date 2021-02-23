Sorry, ‘Snyder Cut’: Ryan Reynolds just shot down a glowing Justice League theory

With director Zack Snyder's long-awaited version of Justice League only weeks away from debuting on HBO Max, there's a lot for diehard fans to look forward to when the "Snyder Cut" finally premieres — including a few special surprises, as teased by Snyder himself in a recent Vanity Fair profile.

Unfortunately for anyone hoping that the big "hero cameo" Snyder said would take place at the end of the film might be Ryan Reynolds reprising his role as Green Lantern, the Deadpool actor himself shot down the idea that he might be bringing back Hal Jordan.

"It's not me," Reynolds quote tweeted (below) in response to a tweet suggesting that it could be the Free Guy star himself. "But what a cool pirate flag to cameo as Hal. Maybe it's another GL? But for me, the suit stays in the closet. I mean, computer."

Of course, this now much-anticipated appearance isn't the only big name that will be gracing the film with their presence. Snyder himself has revealed that Jared Leto (Suicide Squad) will be returning to the role of the Joker in his cut, with the character directly tormenting Batman.

But, with the announcement that Michael Keaton (Spider-man: Homecoming) himself will once again pick up the mantle of Batman and Bruce Wayne, appearing alongside Ben Affleck's iteration of the character in It: Chapter 1 and 2 director Andy Muschieti's upcoming Flash film, there is a possibility that it could be him or even Robert Pattinson, the latest actor to be bringing the character to life in the eventual 2022 film release The Batman and HBO's spin-off TV series.



Though Snyder has stated that his movie exists outside of the established DC cinematic universe's canon, which makes the likelihood that it could be Zachary Levi's Shazam or Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson's Black Adam, even less likely.

Video of Zack Snyder&#039;s Justice League | Official Trailer | HBO Max

However, io9 is reporting the cameo that will surprise diehard fans is none other than J'onn J'onzz AKA the Martian Manhunter, an iconic and well-established original member of the Justice League, having even been a regular mainstay in the comic books as well as the animated series. What might come as a bit of a surprise is that face will indeed be familiar, as he'll be played by Harry Lennix (The Blacklist), who fans of 2013's Man of Steel and 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice will remember played General Calvin Swanwick, the current Secretary of Defense in Snyder's universe.

As Snyder shared in a series of posts in 2019, he'd initially intended to reveal that Swanwick had been the iconic extraterrestrial superhero with the power to change his appearance all along.

"This is something that you probably didn't know," Snyder stated in captions alongside images of storyboards that showcased a scene between Martha Kent (Diane Lane) and Lois Lane (Amy Adams), with Martha eventually transforming into J'onzz and then changing once again to resemble Swanwick. "I was able to shoot all of it except for the Harry Lennix side. Was my intention to do that in LA."

But could this be the big surprise after all? All signs seem to point towards this being the most likely answer. However, fans won't really know until the Snyder Cut itself unveils it.

The Snyder Cut of Justice League lands on HBO Max on March 18.