So hinky: Everything you didn't know about Tattooed Teenage Alien Fighters From Beverly Hills

It's fair to say that Mighty Morphin Power Rangers had more than its fair share of imitators in the '90s. That's the price and the curse of success. But what fans may not realize is that there was a behind-the-scenes rivalry between the Power Rangers' studio, Saban, and animation powerhouse, DIC. Perhaps that's why DIC tried to make two different Power Rangers clones in 1994.

Superhuman Samurai Syber-Squad was perhaps the best of DIC's two attempts. But there's no question that Tattooed Teenage Alien Fighters From Beverly Hills had a more memorable name!

Sadly, TTAFFBH doesn't exactly roll off the tongue like the MMPR or TMNT abbreviations. And to be brutally honest, this show was The Room of Power Rangers knock-offs. The limited sets and cheap production values made TTAFFBH resemble a no-budget mix of Saved by the Bell, Friends, and Power Rangers.

USA Network took a chance on the series and it ran for only a single season of 40 episodes. The action may not have been impressive, but at least it didn't lift all of its best footage from Japanese TV shows. TTAFFBH also had the unusual distinction of having lead characters who really didn't get along at all. The show doesn't even pretend that the teenagers with attitude were likable, and their constant bickering may have distracted fans from noticing that the team's low-rent Zordon, Nimbar, was basically a blob of snot-like goo.

For more fond and bizarre memories of Tattooed Teenage Alien Fighters From Beverly Hills, check out the latest episode of SYFY WIRE's Everything You Didn't Know!