So. Many. Spider. People. 8 Days of Spider-Man Day 6: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Jun 30, 2019

Welcome back to 8 Days of Spider-Man, where we're counting down to the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home with a look back at all of the wall-crawler's big-screen adventures.

Today it's all about Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), which proved to be the first home-run Spidey flick for Sony Pictures on its own since ... well, Spider-Man 2 (2004), probably. Great voice casting, stunning pop art visuals, and truly terrific storytelling made for an instant modern classic ... and arguably one of the best comic book movies of all time. Sheesh, this thing even won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature! Take that, Disney/Pixar!

Remember it with us below.

