So they creep: Scandalous superheroes and '90s R&B

If Crystal of the Inhumans had a favorite TLC song, it would be the '90s R&B classic "Creep." Crystal almost creeps her way into her deathbed, making this relationship even juicier.

She meets Norman, a real estate agent, at Wanda and Vision's Christmas party. Crystal and Quicksilver are having some marital issues due to his neglectfulness towards her and their newborn baby. He lives in the same neighborhood as her sister-in-law, Wanda Maximoff, and she uses that to her adulterous advantage. The thing is, Crystal is an Inhuman, and there is only so much time they can spend on Earth before the pollution makes them ill. In fact, Crystal has to take an anti-pollution serum each time she visits her man on the side.

But Crystal has needs, and her husband isn't filling them, so one thing leads to another with a lustful moment between her and Norman. She frequently starts visiting Earth, using the excuse to check up on her pregnant sister-in-law. Quicksilver is none the wiser because he is so caught up in his little militia in the Inhumans' kingdom. I'm not sure what kind of loving Norman was putting on her, but it was good enough for her to visit Earth to the point of poisoning herself.

Quicksilver and everyone else finds out about the affair because Norm seeks help after Crystal passes out. It blows up into an ugly situation, and Quicksilver ends up going missing. Once she's feeling better, Crystal returns to Earth to seek out Norman to let him know that if her husband doesn't return, she'll receive a divorce, allowing them to get back to their relationship without sneaking around. Unfortunately, the divorce doesn't come about as quickly as the two wanted, and also Crystal is in love with Johnny Storm while still married to Quicksilver, resulting in the two of them never getting back together.