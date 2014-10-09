So what does the director of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan think of Abrams' movies?

It seems like everyone has an opinion on J.J. Abrams’ controversial decision to tweak the classic Khan storyline in Star Trek Into Darkness, but what does the man who directed Wrath of Khan think about the modern-day sequel?

At a recent press event, director Nicholas Meyer (Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan) opened up about Abrams’ sequel and had a lot of interesting thoughts about the film. As a veteran from the glory days of Trek who helmed one of the greatest films in the canon, Meyer is a voice well worth hearing — and his take on the franchise as a whole is a fascinating perspective.

Long story short? The Trek brand can be refreshed and changed in a lot of ways, and it’s great Abrams’ Star Trek Into Darkness was a hit, but it might’ve pushed the boundaries too far to still be considered Star Trek and appeal to what the franchise stands for. But, he says it in a very deep and metaphorical way:

“I think, and I’ve made this analogy before, that Star Trek is a bottle into which different vintages can be poured. Over the years a lot of different vintages have been poured. Give you another way of looking at it: if you know the Catholic Mass, you know that many, many composers have set that mass to music. You know that the Brahm’s German Requiem has no relation to the Mozart Coronation Requiem, or the Haydn Mass… you would never know you were listening to the same piece because the music transforms the words, and the vintage may transform the bottle. So my reaction, and I remember somebody saying ‘Not your grandfather’s Star Trek‘ when they were talking about J.J.’s stuff. And I was thinking, I can’t really be a judge of this because it is so different from what I understood. I made a lot of changes when I came to that Star Trek thing, because I used to say, ‘Well, why are they all wearing pajamas?’ I made it into the Navy. It was about the Navy in space. But I didn’t think I changed the characters. I thought Kirk and Spock and those people were who they were. And I think the biggest thing that shocked me about J.J. was Spock beating the sh*t out of somebody, and thinking, ‘No, that’s changing the shape of the bottle.’ And it may be very entertaining, and it may make a gazillion dollars, but that’s changing the shape of the bottle. I guess that was my thought.”

After reading this excerpt from Meyer’s comments a few times, it’s hard to disagree with his assessment. Yes, Abrams’ new Trek films have brought in a ton of new fans and revitalized a sci-fi franchise that was on the verge of death.

But did he go so far that it changed the essence of Trek?

(Via Crave Online)