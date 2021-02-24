Hulu's Solar Opposites tackles the pandemic, sitcom resets in wild trailer for Season 2

Stop sweating Gooblers. Everyone's favorite Shlorpians are back in the absolutely insane trailer for Season 2 of Solar Opposites. Premiering on Hulu next month, the sci-fi comedy's return will tackle such topics as the mask-wearing mandates of the COVID-19 pandemic and the way in which TV sitcoms constantly reset to the status quo with each episode and/or season. While just coincidental, the latter is back in the pop culture dialogue thanks to Marvel's WandaVision.

With their spaceship still busted, Korvo (Justin Roiland), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Jesse (Mary Mack), and the Pupa are still stuck on Earth, which means they might as well engineer alien monsters that eat people and poop them out as bottles of wine. No, we didn't just make that up — it's literally something that happens in the trailer, along with Yumyulack acquiring Big D**k Energy (BDE) that can literally kill people. And yes, people are still being shrunken down and dropped into the Wall society.

Watch now:

Video of Solar Opposites Season 2 Trailer | Hulu

""It’s interesting because we’ve talked a little bit about what do we do after Season 2 if the show goes a bunch more seasons. And we’ve got all these crazy ideas," Roiland, who co-created the series with Mike McMahon told SYFY WIRE last year. "It’s Schrodinger’s Cat and we haven’t really 100 percent opened that box all the way, but we’ve talked about a few things that are really insane. I don’t wanna say anything because it’s just so far down the road. But the Wall is definitely a part of it."

For his part, McMahon (also known for Star Trek: Lower Decks) teased an even more batsh** exploration of the civilization that's developed within the Wall of Yumyulack and Jesse's bedroom.

"The type of story [in the] first season that we told about the Wall was about the haves and the have nots and rising up and making the world a better place; and betrayals; and this kind of War of the Roses," he said. "Second season, [we have] the same Wall, same characters, same timeline. It’s gonna keep moving forward, but a different type of dramatic storytelling. You’ll have to tune in next season to see [that] if we did War of the Roses first season, where do we go next season? It might be even better than first season. It’s crazy."

Credit: Hulu

In fact, the twisted minds behind the show have a roadmap for at least two more seasons. All eight episodes of Solar Opposites Season 2 lands on Hulu Friday, March 26.