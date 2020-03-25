WIRE Buzz: Solar Opposites trailer; SXSW Gaming Awards winners; DC Kids Camp

It’s been a while since Solar Opposites showed off its first look at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, with the oddball sci-fi animation headed to Hulu from Rick & Morty creator Justin Roiland only getting stranger in the meantime. Now the immigrant story of aliens has got its first official trailer.

Featuring the voices of Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Mary Mack, and Sean Giambrone, the show has the same rambling tone and wonky animation style as Roiland’s Adult Swim hit, but with the focus squarely on its 3rd Rock from the Sun-esque premise.

Take a look:

Video of Solar Opposites - Teaser (Official) • A Hulu Original

Violence, monsters, and all the interstellar weirdness a genre fan could ask for. And also, heroin? Never give aliens heroin. That’s like Sci-Fi 101. The show also boasts an insane amount of guest stars including Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Andy Daly, Christina Hendricks, Jason Mantzoukas, Ken Marino, Liam Cunningham, Nat Faxon, Natalie Morales, Neil Flynn, Phil LaMarr, Rainn Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Kenny, and way more.

All eight episodes of Solar Opposites drop on May 8.

Next, even though the coronavirus pandemic and its fallout put a damper on South by Southwest, the entertainment and tech fest is still announcing some of its awards. First are the Gaming Awards — and genre was dominant.

Fan favorites like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order took home Excellence in SFX, while Hideo Kojima and Norman Reedus’ collaboration Death Stranding won Excellence in Technical Achievement and Excellence in Musical Score. The bigger awards went to fantastical ninja game Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Game of the Year, Excellence in Visual Achievement) and supernatural detective story Disco Elysium (Excellence in Narrative, Cultural Innovation Award).

“Gaming is a key part of the creative ecosystem that brings us together, and now more than ever it provides us with a unique sense of escape and adventure in uncertain times," said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer for SXSW, in a release. "We were devastated that we weren’t able to celebrate our honorees in person with the cancellation of our event, but glad that we’re still able to share their achievements and creative works with our community."

Pokemon Sword and Shield, The Outer Worlds, Kingdom Hearts III, Control, FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers, Devil May Cry 5, and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening took home one award each.

A full list of winners can be found here.

Finally, DC joins the stay-at-home parenting game as many entertainment titans (like those behind Sesame Street) attempt to help coronavirus-quarantined kids pass the time in an educational manner.

According to a release, many middle grade authors associated with the comics company have worked together to curate an engaging kids-at-home program: DC Kids Camp. With superheroes at every corner, DC — through its DC Kids social media channels and the DC Family newsletter — is giving activities, draw-alongs, and more to those stuck at home.

The first string of activities (starting today) include “Make a Green Lantern Ring with Minh Lê,” “Superman Origami with Gene Luen Yang,” and “Make Your Own Superhero with Dustin Hansen.” Other DC creatives involved with the program include Franco Aureliani, Art Baltazar, Meg Cabo, Matthew Cody, Amanda Deibert, Shea Fontana, Agnes Garbowska, Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, Thomas Krajewski, Jennifer Muro, Gretel Lusky, Demitria Lunetta, Kate Karyus Quinn, Michael Northrop, Ridley Pearson, Kirk Scroggs, and Brittney Williams.

Parents can expect activity sheets, coloring book pages, blank comic pages, graphic novel previews, and more on both the social channels and newsletter — which can be signed up for here.