'Solo' concept art shows unused True Lies-style fight on top of the Millennium Falcon

Disney's Solo: A Star Wars Story found Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) entangled in a slew of action sequences, from a failed heist to the Millennium Falcon's famed bid to make the Kessel Run. But, at one point during the film's production, the Falcon would've featured more prominently during the film's action beyond that iconic moment.

Lucasfilm's creative art manager Phil Szostak recently revealed concept art for the 2018 film involving a sequence that only exists in drawings. Illustrated by Vincent Jenkins, the sequence would've seen Han have a battle on top of the Falcon involving two other people, presumably while Chewbacca piloted the ship. The fight itself, according to Szostak, was inspired by the 1994 James Cameron film True Lies, one of Jenkins' favorites.

Beyond Han, it isn't clear who the other two characters are in the scene. The most likely scenario is that this would've been a more chaotic version of the climactic fight involving Han, Qi'ra (Emilia Clarke), and Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany) that made it into the theatrical version. Neither Szostak or Jenkins have confirmed this, but it mirrors that scene, albeit in a more chaotic fashion. No doubt Han or Qi'ra would've nearly met their end sliding off the Falcon at least twice while Vos attempted to shoot at them.

Solo received something of a lukewarm reception at the box office, being the lowest-earning of the entire franchise. Opinion on it has been solid, especially in the years since its release, and like all films where production was troubled, fans have been quick to request a cut of the film helmed by its original directors, Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

Ehrenreich, when recently asked on the Happy Sad Confused podcast if such a cut even existed, admits that he doesn't really know. While he doesn't think that'll ever happen, the actor admitted that "if everybody was cool with it and they [Lord and Miller] really wanted to, I'd be happy to watch it." Beyond that, Ehrenreich cops that he wouldn't turn down a return to the role for, say, a Disney+ series — if the offer were there. At the very least, it would provide a sequel that his first film was clearly setting up for, including a meeting with Jabba and face-off with Darth Maul.

The good news is that if you're in the mood to watch the theatrical version of Solo again, or for the first time if you missed it in theaters, you're in luck: It recently came to Disney+.