Pennywise (It: Chapter Two)
Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker cast
Silver Surfer in 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer
Lando Calrissian, Donald Glover, Solo: A Star Wars Story
Lando Calrissian, Donald Glover, Solo: A Star Wars Story
Credit: Lucasfilm
Solo writer explains how Lando Calrissian's brother was almost in the film

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Sep 3, 2019
Solo: A Star Wars Story didn’t just give the fandom answers to pressing questions like, “Why is Han’s last name ‘Solo’?” and “Chewie is a nickname for Chewbacca?”, but introduced new characters and gave backstories to some fan favorites, like Lando Calrissian. Calrissian, played by Billy Dee Williams in The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and the upcoming The Rise of Skywalker, got a spry treatment from Donald Glover in Solo — but he almost had a lot more than that. An older brother. Two Calrissians? Sounds like they’d tear the galaxy apart.

This information comes from Twitter, where the film’s co-writer Jonathan Kasdan helped a fan understand just who a character was that they’d found in a Solo-branded sticker book.

Take a look:

Korso, huh? While actor John Tui’s heavy-gunner could’ve fit right in with the rest of Tobias Beckett's crew, his position as Lando’s brother could've been a bit much for the story to handle — considering he was supposed to get killed off “shortly after they crash-landed on Mimban.” 

Korso Calrissian may not have been long for the world of Star Wars, but some version of Korso was in the film until final edits. “Korso was in every draft of the script (including an early version where he was Lando's big brother) and every cut of the movie 'til just before lock when he was removed to simplify,” the writer posted.

Earlier tidbits about the character explained that his death was meant to allow space for Chewbacca in the gang, as nothing says “muscle” like a Wookiee:

Alas, Tui’s performance was cut from the final film and Lando remains an only child — unless The Rise of Skywalker expands his family tree in some unexpected ways when it hits theaters on Dec. 20.

