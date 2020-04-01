Star Wars writer explains why more Solo is a ‘tough sell’ for Disney+ series or new film

Solo: A Star Wars Story, the Han Solo prequel film directed by Ron Howard and co-writen by Jonathan Kasdan, earned a more tepid box office and critial reception than its main saga contemporaries (even causing some to wonder if there would be any more Star Wars spin-offs in the future), but has recently seen a resurgence in popularity. A social media campaign, #MakeSolo2Happen, has been pushing for a sequel — one that Howard has previously said isn't out of the question.

However, Kasdan has perhaps a more grounded view on the subject of a sequel, and — while never saying "never" — isn't holding his breath to rejoin Han, Lando, and Chewie on any new adventure anytime soon.

Kasdan, replying to a fan on Twitter, explained as much:

"Don't think anyone's pursuing a Solo sequel at the moment," the writer said. "I think a feature, at this point, would be a tough sell & the D+ Star Wars slate is really...pretty packed, all shows I'm lookin forward to."

He followed up, saying that even if a feature was a "tough sell," it's not like a Solo TV show was any easier:

A show would be "hard to advocate for" because "multiple SW series in development/production, set at different points in the timeline" means that the canon is in a fragile position, especially when messing with a story and characters that fans know all too well. The Mandalorian is only the tip of the Star Wars iceberg that's coming from Kathleen Kennedy and crew over at Lucasfilm, so pitching on super-established characters is even harder.

Looks like fans will have to take to fan fiction in order to continue on from Solo's cliffhanger ending (and whatever happened to Qi'ra and Darth Maul), but it's not like that's unfamiliar ground for any Star Wars fan. If nothing else, at least we'll always have that alt-universe dream Lando trilogy.