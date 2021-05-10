Anthony Mackie, Morgan Freeman & more headline first trailer for Amazon's new sci-fi anthology 'Solos'

After more than a year apart, Amazon is helping foster humanity's desire to reconnect in the first poignant trailer for Solos. The heady sci-fi anthology hails from the mind of Hunters creator David Weil and features an insanely talented cast — Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Constance Wu, Dan Stevens, Anthony Mackie, Uzo Aduba, and Nicole Beharie — across its seven episodes. "Each character will set off on a thrilling adventure in an uncertain future and they'll come to reckon that even during our most isolated moments, we are all connected through the human experience," teases the official synopsis.

“I am beyond thrilled to be bringing Solos to life alongside this group of artists who I so deeply admire," Weil said in a statement last month. "I created this piece with a desire to capture stories about connection, hope and the search for that common hum of humanity that binds us all. I’m immensely grateful to [Amazon Studios President] Jennifer Salke and my incredible partners at Amazon for their unwavering support and collaboration on this special project."

Watch the trailer below:

Video of SOLOS - Trailer | Prime Video

We're not crying, you're crying! Ok, maybe we're crying just a little, but come on — we're powerless against the hopeful music and Morgan Freeman's soothing voice. "Though we all feel alone in different ways," he says, "in feeling alone we are somehow all together." Oh no, here come the waterworks again. But that's the key thing — Solos is more about making you feel something than it is about blowing your mind with different visions of the future. Bolstered by a certain sci-fi element, each episode features one or two people talking existentially for half an hour.

"I remember films by their monologues, I remember TV series by those great epic speeches, and so I've always been yearning to do a piece that was one person in one room," Weil told Entertainment Weekly. "How do you engage an audience for that long of a time, and take them on a journey when you don't have explosions and act breaks?" he asked. "It's really on you, the writer, to create a story that's compelling, that's narratively thrilling, and that's emotionally deep."

The creator, who makes his directorial debut with this project, serves as an executive producer alongside Laura Lancaster. Pixie Wespiser serves as a producer, while Sam Taylor-Johnson directs and executive produces two episodes. Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson direct one episode apiece.

Solos makes its world debut on Prime Video Friday, May 21. It's set to launch in select international territories on June 25.